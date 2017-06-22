Things to do this weekend in Los Angeles: June 23-25

We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Roll out a blanket and sip on wine atop Barnsdall Art Park during Friday Night Wine Tastings. Tickets to the fundraiser include pours from Silver Lake Wine, and you can throw in a few extra dollars for a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House.

See the zoo in a whole new light at the special after-hours exploration series, Roaring Nights at the L.A. Zoo. The typically 18-and-up music, food and animal event kicks off its season with an all-ages '60s-themed outing.

Hit up the Emo Nite x UO Pop-Up Shop at Space 15 Twenty in Hollywood as the sad AF dance party celebrates its Urban Outfitters collaboration with a dance party. Swing by later in the weekend for an emo-themed yoga class on Sunday.

Stock up on limited edition plush and apparel inspired by Hayao Miyazaki’s animated films at the opening of Studio Ghibli Pop-Up Shop. JapanLA's collection marks the first official U.S. pop-up shop from the iconic studio, and as you may expect, the demand is already pretty high. Secure a spot to the opening party by being one of the first 800 people in line between 9:30 and 10:30am.

Spend the rest of the weekend in Pasadena at the inaugural Arroyo Seco Weekend. Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers and Mumford & Sons top the inaugural Rose Bowl-adjacent festival, with sets today from Alabama Shakes, Dawes and Broken Social Scene.

If you're not in a music festival mood, take a seat in Downtown's plush Orpheum Theatre for a Last Remaining Seats screening. Settle in for a matinee of the 1982 Spielberg classic, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Throw on your lederhosen and yodel along during the Sing-A-Long Sound of Music as the Julie Andrews classic screens at the Hollywood Bowl.

Spend a late night at the Broad during the return of Summer Happenings. This after-hours series invites musicians, dancers, poets and artists to take inspiration from the museum's collection; tonight's lineup pays tribute to the German singer-songwriter and Andy Warhol Superstar Nico.

Venture over to Beverly Hills for the TASCHEN art book sale. The coffee table book purveyors are taking 30% to 75% off photo books on Bowie, Warhol, the Stones and more.

Brace yourself for hundreds of design-minded booths, tours, lectures, meet-and-greets, presentations and consultations during the final day of Dwell on Design at the L.A. Convention Center.

Take your pick between two stellar summer concerts on Sunday. Backed by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, singer-songwriter Seu Jorge salutes David Bowie with his acoustic, Portuguese-sung covers from The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.

Over at the Greek Theatre, electronic duo Air fills the Griffith Park amphitheater with its slick, spacey compositions.

