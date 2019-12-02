Ready or not, the end of the year is just about here. As we barrel through December and its persistent pillaging of your paycheck, we’re here to look out for you with free things to do on New Year’s and even some no-cost spots for Christmas lights. You’ll find a Disneyland exhibit, a car-free bike ride in the Valley, free-to-peruse pop-up holiday markets and more—these are the best ways to make the most of your month without breaking into your wallet.

Through Dec 6

A History of Disneyland & Walt Disney World; Van Eaton Galleries

Some 1,500 deep-cut Disney parks curios, keepsakes and relics have covered nearly every bit of wall space in a string of Ventura Boulevard storefronts.

Dec 3

Enter the Continent: The Witcher Fan Experience; Egyptian Theatre

Andrzej Sapkowski’s Polish fantasy series (which also inspired a video game series) about a beast-hunter named Geralt is getting the Netflix treatment, and to celebrate you can see an advance screening weeks before the show premieres on the streaming service.

Dec 5–8, 13–15, 20, 21

Artisanal L.A. Holiday City Market; Various locations

Gear up for the holiday season at this pop-up market, which is bringing handmade goods to Santa Monica, Pasadena and DTLA.

Dec 5–22

The Unique One-of-a-Kind Handmade Ornaments Show; iam8bit

Artists from around the world have crafted hundreds of original ornaments in an assortment of mediums, from plush to metal.

Dec 6–25

Grand Park’s Winter Glow; Grand Park

Touch, climb and explore over a dozen interactive, illuminated installations at Grand Park’s nighttime experience.

Dec 7

Union Station Holiday Festival & Market; Union Station

Stroll through Union Station’s handsome south patio as this holiday market rolls into the historic train station.

Dec 8

CicLAvia: The Valley; Various locations

Pedal your way through Canoga Park, Winnetka and Reseda as the car-free fest brings its bike-friendly route to a five-mile stretch of Sherman Way.

Dec 14, 15, 21, 22

Grand Central Market Holiday Marketplace; Grand Central Market

Head to GCM for unique kitchen, pantry and tabletop finds from retail and culinary pop-ups.

Dec 14

Marina Del Rey Boat Parade; Burton Chace Parlk • Fisherman’s Village

Feel as though you’ve escaped to a small-town fishing village at this illuminated boat parade and fireworks show.

Dec 18–22

Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade; Newport Beach

See over 100 decorated yachts and ships parade around a 14-mile circuit in the Newport Harbor.

Dec 24

L.A. County Holiday Celebration; Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

Gather up your friends and family to hear more than 20 choirs, music ensembles and dance troupes from all over the city.

Through Dec 29

“W|ALLS: Defend, Divide, and the Divine”; Annenberg Space for Photography

The latest challenging exhibition from the Annenberg Space for Photography examines the real and imagined barriers that have separated societies and ideas for centuries, from the Roman Empire to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Dec 31

Marina del Rey New Year’s Eve Fireworks & Glow Party; Burton Chace Park

Join in on a free glow party and fireworks shows to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Marina del Rey.

Dec 31

N.Y.E.L.A.; Grand Park

Usher in 2020 with thousands of other Angelenos as a countdown clock is projected onto City Hall.

Through Feb 16

“Shirin Neshat: I Will Greet the Sun Again”; The Broad

Scope out this stunning photography exhibition for free every Thursday from 5 to 8pm.

Ongoing

Free concerts; Various locations

Listen to some tunes without breaking the bank with free shows at the Echo, the Satellite and more.

Ongoing

Free museum days; Various locations

Make the most of free days at LACMA, the Natural History Museum and more, plus always-free museums like the Hammer, Getty and Broad.