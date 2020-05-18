Here’s where to order burger kits and grilling essentials in L.A.

The weather isn’t the only thing heating up as we inch into summer: Our cravings for the char on perfectly formed burger patties are reaching all-time highs, and have us firing up our skillets and grills for long weekends and plenty of Americana. We might not be so intense that we’ve devised our own special beef blend, but with restaurants and butcher shops like L.A.’s, who needs to?

Some of our favorite spots in town don’t just sell perfect ground beef and other grill-out necessities—they even sell burger kits, taking care of the whole ordeal for you. Skip the trip to the grocery store with these little-assembly-required meal kits and other items that’ll crown you the burger king (or queen) in no time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belcampo (@belcampomeatco) on Jan 11, 2020 at 11:00am PST

One of L.A.’s all-time great butcher shops is making it especially easy to master the grill (or your stovetop) this season. Sure, you can opt to pick up or grab pre-made burgers, steaks, breakfast sandwiches and salads for delivery, but if you want to get cooking, Belcampo has you covered with chops and sausage and ground lamb and ribs and bacon and pot roast and just about every other meaty basic you could name (including their house stocks and bone broth). Unsure where to begin? A new range of meal kits should help, whether you’re looking for steak kits, taco kits, spaghetti kits or, of course, burger kits: These last ones come with fresh buns, lettuce, tomato and sauces, and your choice of either pre-formed patties (four six-ounce pucks) or two pounds of meat to form for yourself. Our tip? Smash them down thin to replicate Belcampo’s beloved Fast Burger, pictured above. Order online at $30 per kit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassell’s Hamburgers (@cassellshamburgers) on Apr 21, 2020 at 11:41am PDT

Cassell’s is big on old-school vibes, which you can expect in full with its ultra-classic burger kits: There’s no fuss here, just a quality Americana burger topped with their house-made Thousand Island dressing. The trays come with your choice of house-ground, seven-ounce beef patties or their house-made vegan patties, available in either six-packs ($55) or 12-packs ($100), and if you go for the meat option you’ll also receive lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and that Thousand Island. Going vegan? Expect a kit that comes complete with all of the above, but swap in vegan buns, and in lieu of Thousand Island, you’ll be receiving a vegan mustard-mayo sauce. Then, just choose your cheese: cheddar, Swiss, American or vegan. Order online (and add some pie while you’re at it).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @koreatown on May 7, 2020 at 12:47pm PDT

Grabbing a Love Hour smashburger is a whole vibe, and thankfully now you can bring that vibe home. The joint venture from Beer Belly’s Jimmy Han, chef Aaron Lopez, influencer Michael Pak, and athletic group Koreatown Run Club currently pops up twice a week in K-town, and on Saturdays only, you can now pick up burger kits. Each $20 kit includes four raw burger patties, four potato buns, a jar of Love Hour’s signature sauce, American cheese, and pickles and onions—all you’ll need to do is get a pan piping hot, then smash those patties yourself for crispy-edged, all-beef bliss. Of course, if you’re not into beef, Love Hour even offers the burger kits with vegan Impossible Foods patties. Order ahead online, then pick up Saturdays between 11am and 3pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucques (@lucquesla) on Sep 2, 2019 at 12:27am PDT

Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne’s long-running restaurant is closed for good but you can still get a taste of the trailblazing Lucques. How? The chef-restaurateur pair operate a robust catering arm under the same name, and it knows how to sate your burger cravings: The Burger Box, at $60, is a cook-it-yourself kit that involves six custom-blend eight-ounce patties, six gourmet brioche buns, sliced cheddar, caramelized onions, tomatoes, lettuce and, for smearing over the bun, a special horseradish burger sauce. Lucques may be gone, but it can live on in your kitchen. Order online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perch (@perchlosangeles) on Mar 27, 2020 at 10:01am PDT

You can still order burgers for delivery and pickup from this high-in-the-sky rooftop spot, but Perch’s new marketplace makes building burgers a breeze at home. In addition to staples you might expect from this popular French restaurant (baguettes, haricots verts, etc.), you can also order à la carte brioche buns and slider buns (at $1 and 75 cents, respectively), as well as eight-ounce burger patties, steaks, Jidori chicken, and vegan Impossible Foods burger patties for cookouts of all kinds. Complete your order with salad fixings and produce that makes for a perfect topping such as avocado or onions for grilling. Order online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) on May 8, 2020 at 4:36pm PDT

The NYC staple that made its way out west isn't just limited to burgers from storefronts anymore: The smashburger icon teamed up with national delivery service Goldbelly to bring its potato-bun–wrapped burgs to everyone who knows they can find 'em online, and now you know. The new eight-pack runs $49 and includes hormone- and antibiotic-free patties, those signature potato buns, American cheese and that fan-favorite ShackSauce—all you'll need is a little salt and pepper and the toppings of your choice. Order online—or try to recreate it at home from scratch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SLAB (@slab) on May 13, 2020 at 4:58pm PDT

West Third Street’s house that BBQ built usually goes big when it comes to meat (see also: SLAB’s massive Monday-only pastrami sandwiches, its heaping platters of brisket and sides, its smoked whole chickens), but for Memorial Day, its pitmaster and Trudy’s Underground Barbecue founder, Burt Bakman, is bringing SLAB-quality meat to your own grill. In addition to the restaurant’s regular menu for pickup and delivery—not to mention new vacuum-sealed, large-format orders of ribs, brisket and beyond—SLAB currently offers a special “grill your own BBQ” bundle that involves two pounds of burger meat; one whole chicken; two racks of baby back ribs; a 32-ounce tomahawk steak; burger buns and toppings; a SLAB cooler bag; SLAB spice rub; and the restaurant’s BBQ sauce, all at $225. Order online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STANDING’S BUTCHERY (@standingsbutchery) on May 18, 2020 at 12:11pm PDT

Do not go hungry into that good grilling season: One of our favorite butcher shops in town has enough freshly ground sausages, burger patties and expertly cut steaks to get you through the most grill-happy months of the year, and then some. This summer you can expect Standing’s Butchery to stock its case with a rotation of grass-fed beef patties (we’re talking rib-eye burgers, bacon burgers and more), plus hot dogs, buns, sausages in a range of flavors—pastrami-on-rye sausage, anyone?—and classic and gourmet toppings alike. Standing’s now even sports a sibling spot, the Mercado, three doors down and you can find even more to up your grill game there: marinades, fresh vegetables, bottled sauces, bags of chips, artisanal oils, vinegars and more. If you’re lucky, you can even catch the occasional burger kit from the shop’s killer pop-up, Burgers by Standing’s (a.k.a. Burger Daddy). You can drop by to peruse the butcher shop’s case and its Mercado, or you can shop online from both locations here.

