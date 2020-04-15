Here’s how you can recreate Shake Shack’s signature burger at home

There’s never been a time where our favorite comfort foods are needed more than now. For many New Yorkers, our favorite bagels, red sauce Italian restaurants and pizzas feel like essential parts of our oh-so-very-healthy food pyramid. The story is no different when it comes to Shake Shack’s burgers, which consistently rank among the best burgers in NYC.

But until recently, who really wanted to grill burgers in their tiny New York apartments? Yes, we told you about some great burgers you can have delivered to your doorsteps, but everyone is diving into home cooking projects these days. It's also worth noting that Shake Shack did just launch delivery with Goldbelly, where you can order all the ingredients pre-packaged and ready to cook at home ($49 for eight people).

If you want to flex those culinary skills you’ve been honing the past month, however, below you’ll find Shake Shack’s recipe (courtesy of Mark Rosati and also available in Shake Shack: Recipes & Stories) for its famed ShackBurger—the ShackSauce included! If there’s one tip to take away: make sure you get a good sear on those puck-size patties we love whether dining in or out.

Here’s what you’ll need...

For the ShackSauce:

½ cup Hellman's mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Heinz ketchup

¼ teaspoon kosher dill pickle brine

Pinch cayenne pepper

For the ShackBurgers:

4 hamburger potato buns

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

ShackSauce

4 pieces green-leaf lettuce

Eight ¼-inch slices plum tomatoes

1 pound cold ground beef, formed into four 1-inch-thick pucks

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

4 slices American cheese

Here’s how to make it...

1. Make the ShackSauce: In a small bowl, stir all of the sauce ingredients until smooth, then set aside.

2. Make the ShackBurgers: Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-low heat. Meanwhile, open the hamburger buns and brush both sides liberally with the melted butter. Working in 2 batches, place the buns onto the heated skillet, buttered-sides down, and cook until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate and spoon 1 tablespoon of sauce on each top bun, along with a piece of lettuce and 2 slices of tomato.

3. Increase the heat to medium and let the pan heat up for 2 to 3 minutes. On a plate, season both sides of each puck of ground beef with salt and pepper.

4. Place the pucks into the cast-iron skillet, leaving plenty of room between them. Using a large, sturdy metal spatula, firmly smash each puck into a ⅓-inch-thick round patty. Cook the burgers without touching them until the edges are brown and crisp, 2½ minutes, then flip them. Place a slice of American cheese on each burger and continue to cook until medium, 1 minute more.

5. Transfer a cheeseburger to each bottom bun, then sandwich with the top bun and lettuce and tomato, and serve.

