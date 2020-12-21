Where to find to-go New Year’s Eve dinner in Los Angeles
So long, 2020! Ring in 2021 with a celebratory takeout dinner this New Year’s Eve—and a champagne toast, of course.
You know what they say: "Out with the old, in with the new," but the phrases "Don't let the door hit ya" and "See you in Hell" feel just as applicable as we send off a year rife with, well, almost every horror imaginable. And while 2020 calls for a sendoff of truly epic proportion—we'd normally enter the new year dancing and drinking at one of L.A.'s many New Year’s Eve parties around town, especially after all we've been through in 2020—of course we're housebound, and options are limited.
Thankfully there's a festive pickup or delivery dinner out there for everyone, available at some of L.A.’s best restaurants and bars to help us celebrate in delicious style. Whether you're looking for a full-on feast, a caviar-and-champagne kind of deal or a pizza party with sparklers, here's where and what to order on New Year's Eve.
RECOMMENDED: Our guide to New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles
New Year’s Eve dinner options
Angelini Osteria
What: Kick off 2021 with one of the best Italian restaurants in L.A. and a four-course prix fixe that includes plenty of festive fare. You'll start with smoked salmon with caviar and well as some lentils with cotechino, for good luck in the new year, then pick and choose your way through dishes like ossobuco; grilled lamb chops; and spinach-and-ricotta crêpes before a dessert of panna cotta with berry sauce. If chef Gino Angelini's cooking doesn't put you in an excellent mood to enter 2021, maybe those add-on bottles of wine—starting at $30—will.
Price: $115 per person
Reservations: Call 323-297-0070 or email catering@angeliniosteria.com.
Baltaire
What: This Brentwood steakhouse is giving us plenty of options for New Years Eve. If you're looking for a full feast, the Parisian-themed prix fixe for four people should do the trick with a bottle of Laurent-Perrier La Cuvee Brut; baguette with cultured butter; bacon-wrapped country pâté; winter salad in hazelnut vinaigrette; beef cheek bourguignon; crème brûlée; and New Year's Eve party favors. There are also charcuterie plates and cheese plates, at $95 apiece, plus caviar with all the fixins ($115-$155) and bottles of wine and boozy eggnog.
Price: $375 feeds four; à la carte party fare available
Reservations: Order online.
Bourbon Steak
What: Bourbon Steak’s three-course prix-fixe New Year's Eve menu is sheer decadence. You'll begin with a wild-mushroom tart made with leeks, Hudson Valley foie gras and winter truffle, then proceed to a an entrée of lobster tail with truffle-rubbed bone-in prime rib and potato purée with bone marrow butter. Lastly, you'll end the evening with a bourbon chocolate bar featuring peanut butter ganache. Order by December 26.
Price: $159 per person
Reservations: Call 818-839-4130 or email jsanford@bourbonsteak.com.
Cassia
What: Cassia's end-of-year blowout dinner comes with a little of everything—even a party kit with beads and noisemakers. The six-course Vietnamese-Cajun feast includes bites like honey-lemongrass baked ham with bourbon glaze, Sichuan-pepper jelly, and Vietnamese black pepper cornbread; boudin sticky rice with spiced pork and scallion; smoked cucumber salad; five-spice butternut squash and sweet potato soup; and vanilla banana custard with coconut-and-walnut crumble. Tack on wines, large-format punches and more.
Price: $135 feeds one to two; $270 feeds three to four; $405 feeds five to six
Reservations: 310-393-6699 or order online
Death & Co.
What: Serving light bites, some of the best drinks in the city and a great deal, L.A.'s Death & Co. is offering a whole mood of a New Year's Eve package. Each pack is designed for a party of two and includes festive NYE staples (hats and the like), plus Vesper martinis with vacuum-sealed lemon twists; a bottle of G.H. Mumm champagne; 30 grams of Sturia premier caviar; house-made salt-and-vinegar potato chips; golden potato blinis; mother of pearl spoons; and ramekins of lemon crème fraîche and red onion marmalade; and even a $50 Death & Co. gift card to use when the bar someday reopens for on-site service. The package also includes a link to their Spotify playlist to keep the mood going well into the night/morning.
Price: $225 for two
Reservations: Order online.
Great White
What: Keeping things chill this year? Venice's charming all-day café with serious sourdough pizza game is bringing us a pizza party complete with sparklers and wine to keep things casual and cool. The base packege for two to four people includes a pizza, four sliders, a market salad, ceviche, mozzarella with tomatoes and some Gjusta sourdough, plus one bottle of pét-nat. Scale up for your party size or however much pizza you'll want for the morning after—always a good idea to plan ahead—but whichever you pick, you'll get sparklers with matches to set a festive mood.
Price: $100 feeds two to four; $200 feeds four to six; $400 feeds six to eight
Reservations: Order online or through the restaurant's very own smartphone app.
Love & Salt
What: One of the South Bay's Italian-leaning gems is sending off 2020 with a four-course dinner for two, including a bottle of bubbly. You'll get to choose that bubbly—whether it's champagne, sparkling rosé, prosecco, or a cava-based cocktail kit—plus pick two antipasti, two pastas, one entrée, and two desserts. Dishes include the likes of persimmon and burrata with spiced walnuts; wood-oven meatballs with ricotta and toasted sourdough; prime rib-eye steak with potato gratin; roasted free-range chicken with wilted greens; strozzapreti with short rib ragu; and buttered rum pudding. Place your order by December 29.
Price: $175 feeds two
Reservations: Order online.
Petrossian
What: Champagne and caviar are a customary New Year's pairing, and what better way to do that than a canapés dinner from one of the world's top caviar brands? This year Petrossian is offering a canapé tasting menu complete with bubbly and, of course, tins of the brand's classic shassetra caviar. Each package feeds two and includes two 30-gram caviar tins, one bottle of Nicolas Feuillatte champagne, and five canapés per person. Nosh on crab and caviar with apple, citrus vinaigrette and avocado mousse; ahi with wonton, mango, fresno chili and shiso leaf; egg yolk custard with uni and caviar; beef tartare with black truffle and capers; and camembert brûlée with puff pastry, raspberry and mint. Want to go even bigger? There are plenty of add-on kits for blini, smoked fish and beyond.
Price: $500 feeds two
Reservations: Order online.
Redbird
What: Chef Neal Fraser’s NYE menu gives you a few directions to head in: For a holiday dinner, there's a nine-course meal that includes the likes of truffle cavatelli; hiramasa crudo; turkey roulade; New York strip steak; cider-glazed Brussels sprouts; and sticky toffee pudding. Of course if you'd like to mix and match or tack on a few items, Red Bird's got those, too: à la carte options include smoked salmon blini with caviar and crème fraîche ($40); chicken liver mousse with fig mostarda and crostini ($24); cheese-and-charcuterie ($40); black truffle risotto kits ($100); and plenty of cocktails, pairings and bottles.
Price: $150 feeds two; festive à la carte fare available
Reserve: 213-788-1191 or order online
République
What: République's New Year's Eve menu is a true black-tie affair done at home. The classic, classy feast includes a seafood tower featuring blue prawns and Morro Bay oysters; one ounce of Imperial Kaluga caviar; smoked salmon rillettes; charcuterie and cheese; Margarita Manzke's just-baked baguette with Normandy butter; little gem salad; Brussels sprouts with applewood-smoked bacon; cavatelli with Maine lobster; Colorado rack of lamb with chanterelles; foie gras pithivier with truffle jus; and "the final dessert surprise." Of course if you want to go even bigger there's a half-bottle Krug champagne supplement for $75; a $120 truffle supplement which includes an entire truffle, a truffle shaver and farm eggs for the next morning; and a bevy of sides, cocktails and wine on offer.
Price: $180 per person
Reserve: Order online.
Rossoblu
What: Chef Steve Samson’s artful Italian spot will have you ringing in New Year’s Eve with a special four-course prix-fixe dinner that even includes access to a virtual cocktail demo. Kick off the night with an optional toast over Zoom, where Samson and crew will log on to mix a drink, chat about wine and cheers the New Year from 6 to 7pm—and even throw in a few giveaways, too. The meal itself includes dishes such as dungeness crab salad with burrata, salsa rosa and Persian cucumbers; braised veal cheek with red wine jus, black lentils, pea tendrils, and potato purée; tagliolini with sweet shrimp, neonate, arugula and bottarga; and lemon maritozzi (buns) with lemon curd, toasted meringue, and gold leaf. Keep the party going with wine bottle add-ons.
Price: $198 feeds two
Reserve: Order online.
Want to cap the evening off with fireworks?
Where to see New Year’s Eve fireworks in L.A.
After dinner, head to one of these fireworks shows across Los Angeles.