A grey factory like building has its windows lit in blue at night. There are people posing in them
Photograph: Heven Osborne

Free exhibitions in Melbourne this month

The best things in life are free.

Written by
Bianca O'Neill
As the cost of living rises, it's getting harder to find cool things to do in the city that won't break the bank. So, if you're keen on experiencing some of the best art that Melbourne has to offer, but don't want to bust out the credit card, don't worry – we've got you covered.

Here's our guide to the best free art and exhibitions in Melbourne this month. Get amongst it, without spending a penny.

For more ways to save a buck, check out our favourite free things to do in the city. Have some cash to flash? Here are 25 things to do for less than $25.

Six awesome free art exhibitions in Melbourne this month

Interspecies and Other Others
Photograph: Abdul Abdullah

Interspecies and Other Others

  • Art
  • Installation
  • Abbotsford

One of Melbourne’s most iconic landmarks will transform into a nighttime wonderland of art, film, installations, lightscapes, performance, film and other interactive experiences through its latest exhibition, Interspecies and Other Others

The nocturnal exhibition will display works from local and international artists including Abdul Abdullah, Megan Cope, Atlanta Eke and Lyndall Jones, Tony Albert, Yeo Siew Hua and Sarah-Jane Woulahan and curated by Kelli Alred. 

Mark it in your diaries and wear your warmest coat, this is one not to be missed – especially because entry is free. Interspecies and Other Others is at Abbotsford Convent from August 26 to October 2.

Read more
Handmade Universe
Photograph: Sam Dagostino

Handmade Universe

  • Museums
  • Melbourne

In a quiet gallery of the State Library of Victoria sits a fascinating new exhibition that investigates the historical importance of crafted and handmade items – from mapping the stars in a way no one has ever seen before, to the undergarment makers who sent their wares to the stars, and First Nations artists who craft their contemporary artworks with a close connection to traditional methods.

The centrepiece of the exhibition is by Melbourne-based software engineer and artist, Sarah Spencer. Her almost two-story high knitted star map Stargazing dominates the room with a huge blue wall that maps the starry sky. It's inset with tiny lights that visitors can light up with their own traced star pathway.

There's plenty more to see in this small, but interesting exhibition – including a collection of historical items from the State Library collection. Handmade Universe is housed within the Victoria Gallery until February 26, 2023. Entry is free.

Read more
Transforming Worlds: Change and Tradition in Contemporary India
Photograph: Tobias Titz

Transforming Worlds: Change and Tradition in Contemporary India

  • Art
  • Southbank

One of the NGV's latest exhibitions showcases an ever-important collection of contemporary art, containing thought-provoking works by established and emerging artists from diverse communities across India.

Transforming Worlds: Change and Tradition in Contemporary India delves into the ways in which artists and creatives are using visual language to respond to India’s rapidly changing social environment, including changing gender dynamics and the recent Covid-19 pandemic.

The collection features works by artists with complex intergenerational lineage to iconic artists across the region, including the Gond and Warli painters of central India; the Suthar, Jogi, Santal and Madhubani artists of northern India; and the Kalighat and Chitrakar painters of eastern India.

Read more
Above The Canopy
Photograph: C.Capurro

Above The Canopy

  • Art
  • Paintings
  • Hawthorn

Town Hall Gallery at Hawthorn Arts Centre hosts an important new exploration of our rich natural diversity through art this August and September, with a free exhibition that emphasises the urgent need for climate action.

Above The Canopy dives into the long, storied history of nature represented in art, with works from artists including Sarah Hendy, Janet Laurence, Michael McHugh, Rebecca Mayo, Catherine Nelson, Grant Stevens and Judy Watson.

Above The Canopy runs until September 24 at the Hawthorn Arts Centre, and entry is free.

Read more
Pond[er]
Photograph: Derek Swalwell

Pond[er]

  • Art
  • Installation
  • Southbank

Victoria, you've heard of pink lakes and pink cliffs, but this might be Melbourne's first pink pond. Last December, the NGV unveiled a pink pond in the Grollo Equiset Garden (the gallery's sculpture garden). The blushing body of water, titled 'Pond[er]' is the work of the winner of the NGV's 2021 Architecture Commission, and is designed and produced by architecture firm Taylor Knights and artist James Carey. 

Unsurprisingly, the pond is inspired by Australia's pink salt lakes but also draws from the original architectural designs for the NGV International. In addition to the large, pink pool of water, 'Pond[er]' also features beds of native Victorian wildflowers that will bloom at varying stages throughout the installation's tenure.

The NGV's pink pond is available to experience until October 28 2022.

Read more
New Australian Printmaking
Photograph: © Patricia Piccinini

New Australian Printmaking

  • Art
  • Melbourne

New Australian Printmaking takes four of Australia's top contemporary artists – Patricia Piccinini, Megan Cope, Shaun Gladwell and Tim Maguire – and thrusts each creative into the world of printmaking. 

The exhibition at the Ian Potter Centre (NGV Australia) features 68 prints created in the last four years as part of the Australian Print Workshop Artist Fellowship program. Piccinini, Cope, Gladwell and Maguire are already renowned for their work in other mediums, but the fellowship aimed to expand their practice into printmaking.

Read more
