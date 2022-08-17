Six awesome free art exhibitions in Melbourne this month

One of Melbourne’s most iconic landmarks will transform into a nighttime wonderland of art, film, installations, lightscapes, performance, film and other interactive experiences through its latest exhibition, Interspecies and Other Others.
The nocturnal exhibition will display works from local and international artists including Abdul Abdullah, Megan Cope, Atlanta Eke and Lyndall Jones, Tony Albert, Yeo Siew Hua and Sarah-Jane Woulahan and curated by Kelli Alred.
Mark it in your diaries and wear your warmest coat, this is one not to be missed – especially because entry is free. Interspecies and Other Others is at Abbotsford Convent from August 26 to October 2.