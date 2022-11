Although the Hellenic Museum is relatively young, Melbourne’s Greek heritage goes way back. And the artefacts on display at the beautiful Hellenic Museum go seriously waaaaay back. We’re talking Corinthian Gobulars as old as 600 BC. These incredible portals into another time can’t be seen anywhere else in Melbourne – not in permanent exhibitions anyway. Learn about the first Greek-Australians, some of whom arrived as convicts, early settlers and gold diggers, and others who arrived during the Australian Government’s migration scheme in the '50s and '60s.