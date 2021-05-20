The best events to see at Rising festival
Here's the coolest events happening at Rising, Melbourne's new winter arts festival
Melbourne's new winter arts festival Rising is finally here. From May 26 to June 6, the entire city will come alive with art, theatre, music, food and more, to showcase some of the nation's most exciting and boundary breaking creatives. With a festival that jam-packed, we've delved through the program to pick out our favourite events – the shows and installations everyone is going to be talking about this winter.
The Wilds
See Sidney Myer Music Bowl as you’ve never seen it before in The Wilds. The outdoor amphitheatre is being turned into a supernatural bamboo forest filled with art, light, ice and moonlight. No really – part of The Wilds includes the return of Museum of the Moon, Luke Jerram’s larger than life (and accurate!) glowing moon installation. Visitors to this eerie space will enter through the thick bamboo forest, trek past mirrored fields and crackling fires before coming upon the Sidney Myer stage – which has been turned into an ice rink you can actually skate on while Jerram’s misty moon glows overhead. Magical!
Food Court
Geelong-based game-changers Back to Back Theatre is restaging one of its most powerful works, Food Court, at Arts Centre Melbourne’s Playhouse from May 26-29. The pioneering company has blazed a trail over the last 30 years, showcasing work created and performed by artists with disabilities. So it’s only right and proper that Rising's debut year celebrates the theatre company's indelible achievements with a retrospective of its brilliant works. First performed in 2008, Food Court saw the group team up with cult Aussie band The Necks for a boundary shifting work that pushes back against power and its abuse.
Buŋgul
One of the most moving events of the year will take place at Hamer Hall during Rising, the new festival casting its spell across Melbourne this winter. Buŋgul celebrates the life and work of one of the greatest musicians of our time: Dr Gurrumul Yunupiŋu. As performed by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO), the world-class musicians will pay tribute to the late, great man’s magnetic, posthumously released album Djarimirri (Child of the Rainbow) across two unforgettable evenings at Hamer Hall.
Golden Square
Golden Square car park has been used for many things in its lifetime, occasionally even for parking cars. During Rising, however, the inner-city car park will find a new lease on life as it’s turned into a multi-level art precinct showcasing some of the most exciting contemporary artists around. When you arrive at the car park you’re invited to start your journey on the rooftop. Here you’ll be able to grab a drink from Fancy Free’s pop-up bar before exploring the exhibition’s artworks – which include everything from melting ice sculptures to performance with kayaks.
Stock Exchange
Soup and winter. Winter and soup. It’s not a novel idea but it is a good one, and Rising festival is leaning into all things soup, chowder and broth for Stock Exchange. The event is essentially a big ol’ street side soup cart offering soups from around the world like Vietnamese phở, Japanese miso, French consommé and Peruvian aguadito. Big names from the food industry have signed on to dish out soup including cookbook author Julia Busuttil Nishimura (Ostro), chef and writer Tony Tan, social enterprise Free to Feed and artistic food practice Long Prawn.
Seasons in Blak Box
First Nations broadcaster and radio journalist Daniel Browning has curated a deeply intimate experience with Rising event Seasons in Blak Box. He interviewed an eminent collection of artists and esteemed Elders, including Boon Wurrung senior elder N’arweet Dr Carolyn Briggs and Aunty Joy Murphy Wandin, a senior Wurundjeri elder of the Kulin Nation. They unfold a much more expansive view of the year’s seasons, as passed down by this land's First People's for thousands of years. Clue: there are way more than four seasons.
This
Not much is known about This, a three-storey performance artwork happening at the Substation, Newport. We know it's being led by acclaimed theatre maker David Woods (Ridiculusmus, Back to Back Theatre, Sydney Dance Company, Malthouse) who has brought together 30 collaborators from a diverse range of backgrounds. We know Woods and his collaborators are creating a choose-your-own-adventure performance installation across the building, and that the work responds to the feeling of infuriation. And (perhaps most importantly) we know it will partly feature mud wrestling. For a wild art adventure in Melbourne's west, This might be what you're looking for.
Wandering Stars
Did you know that the eels that live in the Yarra River and other Victorian waterways travel all the way to the Coral Sea to spawn? Eels have long been an important part of the land Melbourne stands on, both as a source of food and a marker of seasonal change for First Nations peoples. That significance is physically realised during Rising as Wandering Stars, a 200-metre-long glowing eel skeleton. This stunning installation marks an eel's migratory path through a series of glass eel sculptures, a mysterious soundscape and hundreds of floating lanterns.
Ganesh Versus the Third Reich
Back to Back Theatre's Ganesh Versus the Third Reich is a play about a play: an indie theatre company is putting on a play about the elephant-headed Hindu god of the title, who travels to Nazi Germany in order to reclaim the swastika symbol they misappropriated. But do they have the right to depict Ganesh at all? The actors begin to wrestle with the weighty responsibility of storytelling, ethics and cultural appropriation.Lending the debate even greater weight is the dark shadow of Hitler’s attempt to wipe out people with disability, and some of this very community having to wear the Nazi uniform to perform this powerful play.
The Nightline
It’s late. The world is asleep – but you’re not. The Nightline has recorded hundreds of late-night (between midnight and 6am) musings from Melburnians over the last year and is presenting them as an underground listening club for Rising. Located in Smythe Lane, The Nightline lets you listen to these anonymous messages via an old school rotary telephone – expect to hear from truckies, to late-night workers and those wanting to confess their love. While the recordings you'll hear were all recorded between midnight and 6am, bookings for The Nightline event happening during Rising can be made for between 6pm and 1am, depending on the date.
Ancestral Memories
New winter festival Rising includes fabulous free stuff you can enjoy whether it’s pre-payday or not. One of the most awe-inspiring parts of Arts Centre Melbourne’s wowsome offering is Ancestral Memories. Celebrating the incredible creativity of First Nations artists, interdisciplinary legend Maree Clarke (Mutti Mutti/Yorta Yorta/Boon Wurrung) has collaborated with her nephew Mitch Mahoney (Boon Wurrung/Barkinji), turning the grand circular façade of Hamer Hall into a living, breathing canvas around which a Spirit Eel weaves its wondrous way.