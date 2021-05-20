The best events to see at Rising festival

Melbourne's new winter arts festival Rising is finally here. From May 26 to June 6, the entire city will come alive with art, theatre, music, food and more, to showcase some of the nation's most exciting and boundary breaking creatives. With a festival that jam-packed, we've delved through the program to pick out our favourite events – the shows and installations everyone is going to be talking about this winter.

