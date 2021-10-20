Iconic rooftop bar Madame Brussels is set to make a comeback this November

The venue will return to its former glory – astroturf and all

Just months ago, Melbourne faced another blow to its hospitality scene. This time, it was in the form of iconic rooftop bar Madame Brussels and its sudden closure.

Known for its garden parties, quirky decor and brothel madame namesake, the venue shut its doors in July after 15 years of good times. Now, the venue is set to be resurrected by a hospitality duo who don’t want bygones to be bygones.

Tom Rattigan (Double Happiness, New Gold Mountain, Lily Blacks) and Joshua Stevens (New Gold Mountain) have grand plans to reopen the cocktail bar in early November and to maintain the majority of its original features. Though, unfortunately, this won't hail the return of hostess and bar manager Miss Pearls.

Expect a similar fit-out with the same name but with a few minor alterations. While the venue’s acclaimed Sangria will remain on the menu, new cocktails in ode to the area’s colourful history will also pave the way. As for the food menu, snacks will be at the forefront with items like Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin caviar, crème fraîche and housemade crisps set to make an appearance.

Madame Brussels will reopen at Level 3, 59 Bourke Street, Melbourne, in early November.