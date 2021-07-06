Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A portrait shot of Miss Pearls at Madame Brussels
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Much-loved Melbourne rooftop bar Madame Brussels is set to close

Madame Brussels serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of not returning to the city

By Rushani Epa
Advertising

Pour out your Pimms, another CBD institution is shutting its doors permanently due to the loss of CBD foot traffic. 

Madame Brussels catered to those looking to wet their whistle for 15 long years and is sadly set to call last drinks on Sunday, July 25 after losing approximately 80 per cent of its business. We urge our audience to support CBD businesses more now than ever during this critical time; otherwise, we risk losing many more of our beloved venues.

The bar is set to honour all its existing bookings, but new enquiries will be accepted on a walk-in basis only. 

Madame Brussels was, like many venues its late co-founder and Melbourne's bar scene pioneer Vernon Chalker weaved his magic in (including Gin Palace, Order of Melbourne, Bar Ampére and Collins Quarter), the bar provided an inner-city oasis in Melbourne's petite concrete jungle. The bar was also founded by designer Michael Anderson and Miss Pearls (aka Paula Scholes), who was recognised with a Legend Award at our 2020 bar awards and is the embodiment of the venue. 

The bar pays tribute to its matriarch, the madam who was a 19th-century Melbourne brothel owner and entrepreneur who led a luxe and eccentric lifestyle. The madam set the tone for the venue, with flirty staff kitted out in preppy tennis-going outfits, tongue-in-cheek cocktails and an AstroTurf- and parasol-bedecked outdoor area. This summer will certainly be a little sadder without Miss Pearls heading the town's most playful bar. 

Looking for a warm drink to soothe your woes? Try one of the city's best mulled wines.

Share the story

More on Winter

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.