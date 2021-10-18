Grab a historic drink at some of Melbourne's oldest pubs

Dating back to 1837, this heritage-listed pub has had a long history and was once a favourite haunt of Melbourne’s bohemians in the early 20th century. This shingled pre-Victorian gingerbread house is tucked down Bank Place in the CBD. The Mitre looks as though some magical tornado has picked up a pub from the English countryside and deposited it incongruously amongst the steel and glass of Melbourne’s financial district. Grab a beer from the tavern or book in for dinner at the steakhouse.
Melbourne is home to heaps of hip and modern bars, but there's something extra special about stepping foot into a pub that's been around since the mid-19th century. Melbourne was declared a city by the English settlers 1835, and its first pubs opened soon after. Some of them are still standing to this day. Swing by with some mates for your next pint or pub meal and imagine what life was like in the early days of settlement in our city. It's quite possible that some of Melbourne's earliest artists, thinkers and politicians sat within the same four walls to enjoy a frothy beer and a chat, too.
RECOMMENDED: The 50 best bars in Melbourne right now.