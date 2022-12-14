Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Jayda

  • Bars
  • Melbourne
  1. A group of people stand outside the new venue
    Photograph: Supplied/Jayda
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Shane Delia stands inside new venue which is under construction
    Photograph: Supplied/Jayda
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. A group of people stand inside a venue which is under construction
    Photograph: Supplied/Jayda
    PreviousNext
    /3
Book online
Advertising

Time Out says

Sitting pretty right next Delia’s restaurant Maha, Jayda is all about opulent cocktails and late-night snacks

Already home to Shane Delia’s iconic modern Middle Eastern restaurant Maha, the Bond Street laneway in Melbourne’s CBD has just welcomed a new and elegant resident, called Jayda.

Named after Delia’s daughter, the opulent cocktail bar is entered through the ground floor of the art-deco ‘Alkira House’ and is a welcome theatrical addition to what can sometimes be a quieter part of the CBD. 

Cocktails are the focal point, with a bespoke list of eight considered cocktails imagined into existence by award-winning mixologist Orlando Marzo. Delia’s favourite is the strawberry cream negroni, made using an unlikely but lip-smacking mix of rosehip, blackberry leaves and dehydrated yoghurt. The wine list is crafted from Maha’s very own cellar, featuring the likes of a Ngeringa Pinot Noir 2021, Wine Farm Chardonnay 2019 and Dom Perignon 2012. 

Head chef Daniel Giraldo (Maha, Maha East & Maha Bar) worked closely with Delia to create the considered menu, so simply  presented into five sections designed to be mixed: raw, snacks, more, sweet and cheese.

On the ‘raw’ menu, expect hand-shucked oysters and oscertra caviar, before moving over to snacks like  a spiced lamb, garlic and Aleppo pepper cigar with date jam and almonds, and Ortiz anchovy and za’atar. The ‘more’ menu is perfect for a late-night feed, featuring Maha’s signature slow cooked lamb shoulder served with a side of crisp shoestring fries. 

As for the ‘sweets’ menu, choose from peach and ginger, tahini and lemon, or mango and iranian lime icecream, dipped in a rich chocolate sauce. If you’re just after something to snack on while you sip, the ‘cheese’ menu features a selection of local and imported cheeses served with lavosh, quince and date jam. 

The interiors are everything you’d expect from a lavish cocktail bar, though done tastefully and with a nod to old-school cigar lounges: black marble, an art-deco lounge, dark stained parquetry flooring and brass details. From the moment you step inside, it’s clear that this will soon become the go-to spot for sinking into a cosy corner with a delicious drink in hands, and perfectly paired snacks at the ready.

Jayda offers walk-ins only from 4pm until late.

Details

Address:
19 Bond Street
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
(03) 7046 5599
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!