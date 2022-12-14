Time Out says

Sitting pretty right next Delia’s restaurant Maha, Jayda is all about opulent cocktails and late-night snacks

Already home to Shane Delia’s iconic modern Middle Eastern restaurant Maha, the Bond Street laneway in Melbourne’s CBD has just welcomed a new and elegant resident, called Jayda.



Named after Delia’s daughter, the opulent cocktail bar is entered through the ground floor of the art-deco ‘Alkira House’ and is a welcome theatrical addition to what can sometimes be a quieter part of the CBD.

Cocktails are the focal point, with a bespoke list of eight considered cocktails imagined into existence by award-winning mixologist Orlando Marzo. Delia’s favourite is the strawberry cream negroni, made using an unlikely but lip-smacking mix of rosehip, blackberry leaves and dehydrated yoghurt. The wine list is crafted from Maha’s very own cellar, featuring the likes of a Ngeringa Pinot Noir 2021, Wine Farm Chardonnay 2019 and Dom Perignon 2012.

Head chef Daniel Giraldo (Maha, Maha East & Maha Bar) worked closely with Delia to create the considered menu, so simply presented into five sections designed to be mixed: raw, snacks, more, sweet and cheese.

On the ‘raw’ menu, expect hand-shucked oysters and oscertra caviar, before moving over to snacks like a spiced lamb, garlic and Aleppo pepper cigar with date jam and almonds, and Ortiz anchovy and za’atar. The ‘more’ menu is perfect for a late-night feed, featuring Maha’s signature slow cooked lamb shoulder served with a side of crisp shoestring fries.

As for the ‘sweets’ menu, choose from peach and ginger, tahini and lemon, or mango and iranian lime icecream, dipped in a rich chocolate sauce. If you’re just after something to snack on while you sip, the ‘cheese’ menu features a selection of local and imported cheeses served with lavosh, quince and date jam.

The interiors are everything you’d expect from a lavish cocktail bar, though done tastefully and with a nod to old-school cigar lounges: black marble, an art-deco lounge, dark stained parquetry flooring and brass details. From the moment you step inside, it’s clear that this will soon become the go-to spot for sinking into a cosy corner with a delicious drink in hands, and perfectly paired snacks at the ready.

Jayda offers walk-ins only from 4pm until late.