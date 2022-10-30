Time Out says

Now you can sip on agave-based spirits until the wee hours of the morning

In 2020, Mejico popped up in Pink Alley, and now we can't remember what life was like before its freshly made tableside guac. Now, after spending the last two years helping to fill Melbourne's Mexican food void, Mejico is conquering the late-night scene with a tequila and mezcal bar located just upstairs.

Aptly named 'Tequila Bar', the space will boast one of Australia's largest selections of tequila and mezcal. More than 250 varieties will be on offer, including hard-to-find drops like the 7 Leguas d'Antano Extra Anejo tequila and the full range of El Jolgorio Mezcal, which is made from a rare species of agave. Don't worry: affordable and entry-level drops will also be on offer, for those keen to dip their toes into the agave spirit game.

Similar to its older sibling, the 40-pax space will be fitted out with black, pink and wood accents, with large pink neon signs hanging on the walls. If you love people-watching, there are windows on either side of the bar that provide views of the restaurant and laneway below.

We all know what happens when you have one too many tequilas, so make sure to line your stomach by adding a few snacks to your drinks order. The late-night eats menu includes tasty bites like beef brisket empanadas, jalapeño poppers, chicharrones and guacamole with plantain chips.

Tequila Bar by Mejico opens on November 3, so start making plans in the group chat.

After more late-night cantinas? Here are the best Mexican restaurants in town.