Iconic Melbourne party legend Tracey Lester grew up on Gertrude Street, so it’s no surprise that she’s had a hand in some of the street's greatest successes. Now, Lester has returned to her original stomping ground to bring us The Gertrude Hotel, her personal take on the eclectic vibe of Fitzroy. It's the grown-up version of what she does best – creating a place where memories of some of the best nights out are made.

Lester burst onto the northside hospitality scene in the ‘90s with her parents’ restaurant Rhubarb, before continuing her love affair with the Fitzroy strip at the Builders Arms in ’94 and ’05 and opening Yelza bar in ’98. Her venue repetoire also expands to ownership of iconic Melbourne party venues like the Carlton Club and Windsor Castle. “I grew up on Gertrude Street and am still totally in love with it,” she says. “The Gertrude Hotel encapsulates the spirit that makes the area special and my vision is for a truly Fitzroy experience that serves everyone who wants to be a part of it.”

In terms of menu, the Gertrude Hotel will offer pub staples with a modern twist, care of Serradan Sharp (ex-Press Club, Maze). But don’t worry, Fitzroy favourites like comte fritters and charcoal roasted prawns and cured kingfish with tangy citrus dressing and yoghurt drizzle will still make an appearance.

Lester’s eclectic, party ethos rings true in the venue fit-out, with emanates a Studio 54-esque energy combined with a contemporary Australian pub aesthetic. In addition to a food and drink offering, Gertrude Hotel will host live DJs, including a tropical upstairs bar for a more intimate setting. Two private rooms are available for functions – both of which open up to a rooftop, accessible via a ‘secret’ door inside the main room and from the street front.

“This pub is the 2020’s grown-up version of what I do. For all those that have followed me and still remember with affection Yelza and Builders Arms as the places where memories of some of the best nights out were made – this pub is for you,” she says.

The venue is a vibrant intersection of art and hospitality, designed to immerse customers in a bright, kooky and glamorous fantasy world. For bookings, click here.