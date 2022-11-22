Melbourne
The Keys

  • Bars
  • Preston
  1. There is a large sign reading "bar" above a trophy and the words "its not how you bowl, its how you roll"
    Photograph: Supplied/The Keys
  2. Inside the Keys there is a sign which says Leisure Centre and people working behind a bar
    Photograph: Supplied/The Keys
  3. On a wooden table there are different plates of food and shared food and drinks with people holding knifes and forks
    Photograph: Supplied/The Keys
  4. There are three people standing at bowling lanes about to throw their bowling balls
    Photograph: Supplied/The Keys
  5. There is a round bar with the words "bowling" and "bistro" in large letters at the top
    Photograph: Supplied/The Keys
Time Out says

The 600-person venue draws inspiration from the retro-aesthetics of the bowling alleys of America

Preston’s newest happening venue, the Keys, is here to make bowling cool again. Forget uninspiring interiors and lacklustre food – the refurbished warehouse comes with maple-wood furnishing and custom fittings inspired by the retro bowling alleys of the US, all with a tasteful retro touch throughout the beer garden, 12 bowling lanes, gaming arcade, bar and bistro.

The menu includes elevated pub classics and a hefty range of pizza, which all washes down well with any of the 48 beer taps pouring local favourites available at the three bars (yes, you read that right). 

The 600-person venue is particularly pumping from Friday to Sunday, with DJs providing tunes well into the night. The bowling alley has been crafted from old trimmings of now-closed vintage alleys from across the country, with lanes available to be booked prior to or on a walk-in basis. Games start at $18 per adult and $12 for kids, or lanes can be booked on an hourly basis for groups of up to six people. And, if you’re in the mood for more fun and games after your bowl, there’s even a gaming arcade featuring some classic favourites. 

The perfect spot for a casual drink, a competitive bowl or a big celebration, the Keys is here for some retro, reimagined fun.

Keen to check out more of Preston? Use this local's guide to Preston and see what else the suburb has to offer. 

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Address:
1/188 Plenty Rd
Preston
Melbourne
3072
Contact:
www.thekeys.com.au
03 8844 4124
Opening hours:
Wed & Thurs 3-11pm; Fri 3pm-12am; Sat 11am-12am; Sun 11am-11pm
