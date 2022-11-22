Time Out says

Preston’s newest happening venue, the Keys, is here to make bowling cool again. Forget uninspiring interiors and lacklustre food – the refurbished warehouse comes with maple-wood furnishing and custom fittings inspired by the retro bowling alleys of the US, all with a tasteful retro touch throughout the beer garden, 12 bowling lanes, gaming arcade, bar and bistro.

The menu includes elevated pub classics and a hefty range of pizza, which all washes down well with any of the 48 beer taps pouring local favourites available at the three bars (yes, you read that right).

The 600-person venue is particularly pumping from Friday to Sunday, with DJs providing tunes well into the night. The bowling alley has been crafted from old trimmings of now-closed vintage alleys from across the country, with lanes available to be booked prior to or on a walk-in basis. Games start at $18 per adult and $12 for kids, or lanes can be booked on an hourly basis for groups of up to six people. And, if you’re in the mood for more fun and games after your bowl, there’s even a gaming arcade featuring some classic favourites.

The perfect spot for a casual drink, a competitive bowl or a big celebration, the Keys is here for some retro, reimagined fun.

