The results from the 2021 Australian Distilled Spirits Awards are in, with a record 765 entries from nearly 200 distilleries nationwide. Victorian distilleries took home half of the top gongs, a testament to the incredible growth of Victorian distilling despite the challenges of the past 18 months.

“The Australian Distilled Spirits Awards is regarded as Australia’s first and largest national award program that proudly recognises the long tradition of distilling in Australia, and the emergence of the new generation of spirits, liqueurs, aromatics and this year, vermouths;” said Melbourne Royal CEO, Brad Jenkins

“Since being established by Melbourne Royal in 2015, the interest and growth of the Australian Distilled Spirits Awards has been extraordinary and this year there were a record 765 entries from 191 distilleries, which is a 20% increase on 2020.”

Eltham-based Naught Distilling – by former professional basketball player and Melbourne local, Chris Cameron – was awarded for Champion New World / Contemporary Gin as well as the Champion Victorian Gin, both for the Naught Australian Dry Gin.

Other Victorian award-winners include:

Boatrocker Brewing and Distilling – Champion Alternative Spirit

JimmyRum – Champion Victorian Distillery, Champion Cane Spirit

Imbue Distillery – Champion Other Gin

Chief’s Son – Champion Australian Small Batch Spirit

Cap & Bells – Champion Aromatic

See the full list of national winners here.