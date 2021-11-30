Melbourne
Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Naught Distilling Dry Gin
Naught Distilling

The winners of the 2021 Australian Distilled Spirits Awards have been announced

And Victorian distilleries scooped half of the gongs

Written by
Eliza Campbell
The results from the 2021 Australian Distilled Spirits Awards are in, with a record 765 entries from nearly 200 distilleries nationwide. Victorian distilleries took home half of the top gongs, a testament to the incredible growth of Victorian distilling despite the challenges of the past 18 months.

“The Australian Distilled Spirits Awards is regarded as Australia’s first and largest national award program that proudly recognises the long tradition of distilling in Australia, and the emergence of the new generation of spirits, liqueurs, aromatics and this year, vermouths;” said Melbourne Royal CEO, Brad Jenkins

“Since being established by Melbourne Royal in 2015, the interest and growth of the Australian Distilled Spirits Awards has been extraordinary and this year there were a record 765 entries from 191 distilleries, which is a 20% increase on 2020.”

Eltham-based Naught Distilling – by former professional basketball player and Melbourne local, Chris Cameron – was awarded for Champion New World / Contemporary Gin as well as the Champion Victorian Gin, both for the Naught Australian Dry Gin.

Other Victorian award-winners include:

  • Boatrocker Brewing and Distilling – Champion Alternative Spirit
  • JimmyRum – Champion Victorian Distillery, Champion Cane Spirit
  • Imbue Distillery – Champion Other Gin
  • Chief’s Son – Champion Australian Small Batch Spirit
  • Cap & Bells – Champion Aromatic

See the full list of national winners here.

Love spirits? Support our local makes with a trip to Victoria's best distilleries.

Starward Distillery
Photograph: Cass Knowlton

Starward Distillery

  • Bars
  • Breweries
  • Port Melbourne

Starward was founded in 2007, and it wasn't long before it was a bartender favourite all over Melbourne. Constant changes in temperature means whisky matures very quickly in Melbourne, taking on flavours from sherry or bourbon casks much faster than the same whisky would in a place with a more constant climate, like Scotland. The result is that Starward's whiskies are almost all under five years old, but they have the smooth, easy-drinking flavours of much more mature drinks. 

Read more
Bass and Flinders
Photograph: Supplied

Bass and Flinders

  • Bars
  • Breweries
  • Dromana

An hour’s drive from Melbourne on the sunny Mornington Peninsula is Bass and Flinders, a gin distillery offering the chance for regular Joes to make their own gin. In a two-hour blending class, participants will be greeted with a cheese platter, gin and tonic, a tour of the facility and be given a working knowledge of the process of distillation. 

Read more
Four Pillars Distillery

Four Pillars Distillery

  • Bars
  • Healesville

Visit the home of Four Pillar Gins in Healesville, Yarra Valley and you'll be able to taste test a few tipples straight from the distillery, make your own Negronis and G&Ts at the in-house bar and snack on some local produce while you're at it. Before you head home, don't forget to grab a bottle of Four Pillars' finest for an impromptu bevvy at home.

Read more
Patient Wolf Distilling Co
Photograph: Supplied/Dean Schmideg

Patient Wolf Distilling Co

  • Bars
  • Southbank

Patient Wolf's distillery seats 30 and serves an extensive menu of gin and tonics and classic, gin-based cocktails alongside an experimental cocktail menu designed to highlight the gins (including a vivid green snow pea cocktail). If you fall in love with one of the distillates, you can also purchase it at retail price to take home.

Read more
Animus Distillery

Animus Distillery

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars

On the corner of Kyneton’s quaint main street you’ll find the Animus Distillery cellar door. With vaulted ceilings and comfy Chesterfield couches, the venue operates as an ambient cocktail bar every night of the week, serving up the brand’s vapour-pressed gin in tasting flights or mixed into an array of cocktails.

Read more
The Craft & Co

The Craft & Co

  • Restaurants
  • Collingwood

You can choose your own adventure at this multi-purpose venue in Collingwood that's equal parts restaurant, bar, delicatessen, bottle shop, cellar door and classroom. The venue's "craft" arm includes an onsite brewery, distillery and microdairy; a vineyard at the sister location in Bangholme produces boutique wines.

 

Read more
Book online
Red Hill Lavender Farm and Distillery
Photograph: Roberto Seba

Red Hill Lavender Farm and Distillery

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Main Ridge

Tucked between wineries on the Mornington Peninsula, Red Hill Lavender Farm features a picturesque lake and orchard perfect for an afternoon stroll. Should you stop by, be sure to bring a picnic basket and enjoy your lunch amongst the fields, or stop by the farm’s restaurant for a bite. On your way out you can stop by the farm gate and spoil yourself with some fresh, local produce and lavender-scented products on offer.

Read more
Brunswick Aces Bar
Photograph: Brunswick Aces

Brunswick Aces Bar

  • Bars
  • Brunswick East

Brunswick Aces is the brainchild of a group of seven friends, who realised they wanted to be able to include everyone in events, even those who were off the sauce. The bar is attached to the Brunswick Aces distillery, which makes about 3,000 litres of juniper-forward non-alcoholic infusions a week. 

Read more
Little Lon
Photograph: Jake Roden

Little Lon

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Melbourne

Little Lon distils its product from scratch, making its gin on-site in a 200-litre copper column still. The gins themselves are a nod to the history of the building, with Little Miss Yoko (a lychee-infused gin, named after Yokohama), Ginger Mick (strong notes of ginger and citrus, particularly grapefruit) and Constable Proudfoot on the cards. 

Read more
