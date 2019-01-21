18 moments that make Melburnians happy

Out-of-towners may not understand why some of these moments fill our hearts with cheer, but that just makes us even more smug.

1. Hopping off a tram in the city and finding out that your connecting tram is just a minute away.

2. Walking into tiny Eau de Vie on a Friday night and being immediately shown to a free booth.

3. Riding a bike across Princes Bridge towards the city as the sun rises over St Paul's Cathedral.

4. Catching the train home at 3am on a Saturday night (or simply knowing that you can).

5. Leading an out-of-town friend from Flinders into Degraves Street and watching their face light up as they enter the laneway for the first time.

6. Watching the sun set behind the Palais Theatre in St Kilda.

7. Doing a hook turn correctly after watching people in front of you stuff it up.

8. Getting inspected on the tram after you’ve actually topped up your Myki for once.

9. Getting way more Moroccan Soup Bar takeaway in your tupperware than you thought you’d paid for.

10. Snapping the perfect Instagram shot of your smashed avocado.

11. Finding the perfect spot for you and all your friends to sit at the Queen Vic Night Markets.

12. Spending a chilly afternoon in the hothouse of the Royal Botanic Gardens.

13. Raising a glass to Billy, the resident staffy at the Palace Hotel in South Melbourne.

14. Managing to successfully walk from La Trobe Street all the way to Bourke Street Mall without having to step foot outside.

15. Spending more time glancing up at the starry Forum ceiling than watching the gig.

16. Remembering in advance to avoid Punt Road when the footy’s on… and then listening to your less clever friends moaning about the traffic later.

17. When the adorable animals at the Collingwood Children's Farm are close enough to the fence so you can pat them.

18. Riding up to the 35th floor of the Sofitel building just to have a pee with a spectacular view (no, seriously!)