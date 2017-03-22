A dessert shop is popping up at this Fitzroy dairy

Dessert king Pierre Roelofs is back. The man behind the now-defunct once-weekly dessert degustation nights in Collingwood has reemerged with an autumn project this month, which sees the dessert chef teaming with Fitzroy micro-dairy St David Dairy. Roelofs has whipped up two desserts-in-a-jar that he will be selling out of the dairy factory's shop window every Friday evening.
These dessert jars – which comes in blueberry, lemon, yoghurt and puff pastry, and coconut, chocolate, creme fraiche and apricot – will remind Roelofs' fans of the dessert test tubes he used to serve as part of his degustation events. Treat yourself to a dessert tub on Fridays from 6-9pm at St David Dairy (16-18 St David St, Fitzroy), or at the Flour Market's first southside event on April 8.
