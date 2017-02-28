Attica is giving away its old chairs and tables

If you're in the midst of setting up a restaurant or café business, you might just have the chance to score a piece of Melbourne dining history because Attica head chef and all round good guy Ben Shewry has just posted a status update on Facebook saying that they are looking to find a new home for the old dining room tables and chairs. The award-winning restaurant and is at the moment closed for a major renovation to give the award-winning restaurant a new look.

Sadly for the rest of us not opening a restaurant any time soon, we can only dream of sitting on Melbourne's most sought-after dining table set. But if you are, give the Attica team a call and who knows, the furniture set might just give your new venture some much-needed good mojo.