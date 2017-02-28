  • Blog
Attica is giving away its old chairs and tables

By Delima Shanti Posted: Tuesday February 28 2017, 4:35pm

If you're in the midst of setting up a restaurant or café business, you might just have the chance to score a piece of Melbourne dining history because Attica head chef and all round good guy Ben Shewry has just posted a status update on Facebook saying that they are looking to find a new home for the old dining room tables and chairs. The award-winning restaurant and  is at the moment closed for a major renovation to give the award-winning restaurant a new look. 

 

Sadly for the rest of us not opening a restaurant any time soon, we can only dream of sitting on Melbourne's most sought-after dining table set. But if you are, give the Attica team a call and who knows, the furniture set might just give your new venture some much-needed good mojo.

Miss Attica? Check out Melbourne's 50 best restaurants.

By Delima Shanti
By Delima Shanti 82 Posts

Delima is Time Out Melbourne’s associate editor, in-house foodie and ardent fan of Melbourne’s dumpling joints. Her first name means pomegranate in Indonesian.

For any feedback or for more information email

