Here's what you can eat at Melbourne’s Night Noodle Markets this year

Are you hungry down? Good, because Melbourne’s Night Noodle Markets have just announced their vendor list for this year and it’s a doozy.

The annual Asian hawker-style food markets will be returning to Birrarung Marr between November 9-26 this year and they’ve lined up a some of the best snack action in the city for Melbourne's favourite al fresco dining experience.

First up is Hoy Pinoy who will be returning to bring you their sticky nihaw na manok – that’s skewers of chicken glazed with soy sauce. To find them just look for the clouds of smoke and the long queues. Straight out of St Kilda, slick Chinese joint Mahjong will be hawking dan dan noodles (spicy chicken noodles).

Heavenly soft steamed buns will be available courtesy of Wonderbao and come packed with pork belly; sweet and spicy Korean fried chicken; and panko-crumbed eggplant. Hank Marvin? Grab a gua bao box to sample three flavours at once.

Vietnamese foodies Nem N’ Nem will be bringing the bahn mi sliders to the table, while the obligatory sweet treats will be provided courtesy of Gelato Messina. The gelato giant has gone with a Japanese game show theme, churning out treats such as the ‘O-NO-Giri’ – a sweet green tea and pistachio interpretation of the popular savoury Japanese snack.

Pair your dinner with a drink from Brand’s Laira Cellar Door, the Beer the Beautiful Truth Night Terrace or the Garden Bar and your night is complete.

Melbourne’s night noodle markets run November 9-26 at Birrarung Marr. Entry is free.

