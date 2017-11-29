The names of the new Metro Tunnels have been revealed

They’re here: the Andrews Labor Government has finally revealed the names of the five new Metro Tunnel stations and they’re… fine, I guess?

After a lengthy public submission process that attracted over 50,000 suggestions, the final names are in. The most southern station that was tentatively called Domain station will now be ANZAC station; the new station under City Square near Swanston Street will be called Town Hall station; the Franklin street, CBD North station will be called State Library station; and the new station near Melbourne University and the hospital will be known as Parkville station.

The final station located at Arden will be named North Melbourne station. We know what you’re thinking: “Don’t we already have a North Melbourne station?” Yes, yes we do. But since the existing North Melbourne station isn’t technically located in North Melbourne, they will be renaming it West Melbourne.

Premier Daniel Andrews and minister for public transport Jacinta Allan said in a press conference today that the main takeaway from the public submission process was that most Melburnians wanted the names of these new stations to reflect their locations. Jacinta Allan says: “These names reflect the places and history of Melbourne – and are part of the huge transformation this project is delivering to our city and state.”

And, look, they’re fine. Could they have been more creative? Probably. It would have been nice to see something reflect our Indigenous history, seeing as a petition was set up to name the new stations after the five clans of the Kulin Nation.

But let’s just all be happy Melbourne didn’t take the overdone bait and called one Station McStationface. Sydney, on the other hand, loves to beat a dead horse.

You’ll be able to enjoy the spoils of these newly minted train stations when they open in 2026.