This Fitzroy pub is selling takeaway picnic hampers all summer long

Melburnians love a good picnic, almost as much as they love dressing for both summer sun and winter blizzards within a 24-hour span. But more often than not by the time you get to your favourite picnic spot the beer is warm, the food’s cold and you realise you forgot the rug.
Now the good folks at The Recreation have taken the picnic game to a whole new level. They've put together a couple of tasty, take-away hampers perfect for your next outing down the park. Best of all? The Recreation is only a stone’s throw from Edinburgh Gardens, meaning you don’t have to go far to find the perfect spot to relax and enjoy your lunch.
Each of the hampers feature tasty summer meals with one catering to vegetarian picnickers. You can either collect one of the pre-made hampers, or sit down with a couple of aperitifs while you wait for them to whip one up for you. Head into the bottle shop on the weekends to make your order and pick up a few bottles of the good stuff for picnic promenade through the park. Each hamper is $65 and will soon be available through Uber Eats.
This is the perfect idea if you like to enjoy your fine dining under a shady tree, or on the beach. Now all you have to remember to pack is the picnic rug.
The two hampers on offer are:
First option
Bread and butter
Pork and pistachio terrine, chicken liver parfait, piccalilli, cornichons
Barbecue free-range Milawa chicken
Potato salad
Mixed leaf salad
Tomme d'abondance and croutons
Sticky date pudding, chantilly
Second Option
Bread and butter
Mixed grains and beans, barbequed vegetables, tahini dressing
Spätzle, cavolo nero, mushrooms, reblochon sauce
Mixed leaf salad
Tomme d'abondance and croutons
Sticky date pudding, chantilly