Where to get Lune croissants without the huge queues

Lune Croissanterie's croissants earned the venue the top spot on Time Out Melbourne's best patisseries list, and was dubbed "the world's best" by a writer for the New York Times. No one's doubting how good those croissants are (they are, very), but unless you really want Lune's flaky baked goods for breakfast it can also be hard to justify waking up early on a Saturday to join the queue snaking out of Fitzroy's best-known warehouse bakery.

Thankfully, siblings Kate and Cameron Reid from Lune are spreading their buttery goods beyond the Fitzroy bakery to a small number of cafés around the city. That way, even if you work away from Fitzroy's worst-kept secret, you'll be able to grab your morning croissant and maybe even a lemon curd cruffin from these venues.