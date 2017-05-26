Wine ice cream is coming to the Good Food and Wine Show

As if a veritable foodtopia dedicated to food and wine wasn’t enough, the annual Good Food and Wine Show will be debuting something I think we can all get around: wine ice cream.

Who would have thought blending two beloved creations together could feel so right? Wine retailer Vinomofo are the brains behind the operation and will be debuting two limited edition wine flavoured ice creams at this year’s festival.

Red wine-lovers can enjoy the Orgy Soft Serve Wine Scream which features a GSM blend from McLaren Vale made by Vinomofo and winemaking brothers Hither and Yon.

For a lighter, more refreshing touch, there’s the Fanny Limehead Soft Serve Sorbet which features a zesty Riesling from the Clare Valley made by Vinomofo and Penna Lane.

All wine-cream is gluten free, with the sorbet also lactose-free. It will be available each day of the Good Food and Wine Show which runs from Friday June 2 to Sunday June 4. Oh and did we mention it’s free? Make a beeline for the Vinomofo's stand during the festival to try it for yourself.