After a five-year break from stand-up touring, Chris Rock is ready to take on the world again

When Chris Rock last came to Australia in 2017, his stand-up show garnered critical acclaim and five stars from the Sydney Morning Herald. After a five-year break from touring, during which time he has focused on his film and TV pursuits, Rock is ready to return to the stage with a world tour entitled Ego Death.

If you haven't seen Rock's stand-up, we'd put money on you having seen him in one of his film or TV pursuits like Everybody Hates Chris, Grown Ups or Saturday Night Live. While he did get his start in stand-up, he's a jack of all trades with a career spanning more than three decades and many notable experiences writing, directing, producing and acting.

Ego Death will take Rock to Australia with stops in Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Melbourne. You can catch him here on August 10 at Margaret Court Arena, and tickets are on sale now through the website.

