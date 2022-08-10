Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Chris Rock

  • Comedy, Stand Up
  • Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne
Chris Rock sitting on top of a vanity, his hand under his chin.
Photograph: Supplied
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

After a five-year break from stand-up touring, Chris Rock is ready to take on the world again

When Chris Rock last came to Australia in 2017, his stand-up show garnered critical acclaim and five stars from the Sydney Morning Herald. After a five-year break from touring, during which time he has focused on his film and TV pursuits, Rock is ready to return to the stage with a world tour entitled Ego Death

If you haven't seen Rock's stand-up, we'd put money on you having seen him in one of his film or TV pursuits like Everybody Hates Chris, Grown Ups or Saturday Night Live. While he did get his start in stand-up, he's a jack of all trades with a career spanning more than three decades and many notable experiences writing, directing, producing and acting. 

Ego Death will take Rock to Australia with stops in Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Melbourne. You can catch him here on August 10 at Margaret Court Arena, and tickets are on sale now through the website.

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne this week.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Margaret Court Arena
Melbourne Park
Batman Ave
Melbourne
3000
Price:
from $120

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.