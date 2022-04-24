Melbourne
Lauren Bonner: Elephant

  • Comedy, Stand Up
  • Trades Hall, Carlton
  • 3 out of 5 stars
Comedian Lauren Bonner standing in front of a blue backdrop.
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

Bonner's jam-packed show addresses the elephant in this (very tiny) room

Despite being slotted into the teeny-tiny Evatt Room of Trades Hall, Lauren Bonner pulls out all of the stops: country music show tunes bounce off the walls, and the stage is decked out with a pink neon sign emblazoned with her name. Whether it was a callback to Bonner’s stint in a Dolly Parton-inspired comedy night in Sydney last year or just a way of amping herself up before hitting the stage running, it set the tone for her highly energised second solo show, Elephant

In rapid-fire succession, Bonner’s set runs through what feels like every topic under the sun. From denying the existence of volcanoes to ruining popular children’s TV shows, Bonner has something smart, funny and sometimes dark to say about everything. Every time she runs out of steam, she reverts to working the crowd, always prepared with a related quip and displaying her burgeoning skill at improv. While sharp and relatable, a majority of Bonner’s banter hovered pretty close to the surface; it was only when she circled back to the central theme of her show (her relationship with her dead nan) that the audience got a true glimpse behind the curtain.

Overall, there’s a bit too much going on, and Bonner struggled at times to remember what came next, casting glances at a setlist taped onto the back of a speaker. And while nearly every punchline landed, there were simply too many for any individual bit to be particularly memorable or have a grand impact.

All that being said, Bonner had the audience in frequent bouts of laughter, and the heart and the wit are 100 per cent there. With a tighter and more focused set, there's no doubt that Bonner will be gracing far larger stages at next year’s festival.

Want to know which shows have us LOLing in the aisles this year? Check out our guide to Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2022. 

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.comedyfestival.com.au/2022/shows/elephant
Address:
Trades Hall
54 Victoria St
Carlton South
Melbourne
3053
Contact:
www.vthc.org.au
03 9650 5699
Price:
from $18

