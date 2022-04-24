Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

Despite being slotted into the teeny-tiny Evatt Room of Trades Hall, Lauren Bonner pulls out all of the stops: country music show tunes bounce off the walls, and the stage is decked out with a pink neon sign emblazoned with her name. Whether it was a callback to Bonner’s stint in a Dolly Parton-inspired comedy night in Sydney last year or just a way of amping herself up before hitting the stage running, it set the tone for her highly energised second solo show, Elephant.

In rapid-fire succession, Bonner’s set runs through what feels like every topic under the sun. From denying the existence of volcanoes to ruining popular children’s TV shows, Bonner has something smart, funny and sometimes dark to say about everything. Every time she runs out of steam, she reverts to working the crowd, always prepared with a related quip and displaying her burgeoning skill at improv. While sharp and relatable, a majority of Bonner’s banter hovered pretty close to the surface; it was only when she circled back to the central theme of her show (her relationship with her dead nan) that the audience got a true glimpse behind the curtain.

Overall, there’s a bit too much going on, and Bonner struggled at times to remember what came next, casting glances at a setlist taped onto the back of a speaker. And while nearly every punchline landed, there were simply too many for any individual bit to be particularly memorable or have a grand impact.

All that being said, Bonner had the audience in frequent bouts of laughter, and the heart and the wit are 100 per cent there. With a tighter and more focused set, there's no doubt that Bonner will be gracing far larger stages at next year’s festival.

