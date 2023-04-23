Melbourne
Timeout

Mark Watson: Search

  • Comedy, Comedy festival
  • Melbourne Town Hall, Melbourne
Comedian Mark Watson sitting at a table with his face in his hands.
Photograph: Supplied | Mark Watson, MICF
Time Out says

The quick-talking British comedian and 'Taskmaster' star has returned Down Under with jokes on fatherhood and the meaning of life

Mark Watson has graced Melbourne stages upwards of 200 times now, most recently for his 2022 show This Can't Be It, which our reviewer awarded five stars and described as "magical to watch, and just so funny." Now, the fast-talking British comedian is back with Search, an hour-long show delving into fatherhood, midlife crises and the search for meaning in this life. 

Watson has gone on record in the past saying that Melbourne is his favourite city to visit, and last year, we had the opportunity to pick his brain about what exactly makes our city's festival so special. "The Melbourne audience has always been super generous to me, and the food is really nice – not that Melburnians ever go on about restaurants," said Watson.

As with most comedians in the 2022 program, Watson's show last year had a lot of links to the pandemic – so it'll be interesting to see what's in store this year now that post-pandemic life is in full swing.

You can catch Search at Melbourne Town Hall from March 30 to April 23, with tickets starting at $30. Get yours here.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.comedyfestival.com.au/2023/shows/mark-watson
Address:
Melbourne Town Hall
90-130 Swanston St
Melbourne
3000
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders St
Price:
$30-$39.50
Opening hours:
6.30pm, 7.30pm

Dates and times

