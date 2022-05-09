Melbourne's best cheap hotels for those on a budget

Located on Collins Street just a short walk from Flinders Street Station and the Yarra River, the Victorian architecture of this charming hotel houses heaps of leisure facilities. Enjoy dinner and drinks at the in-house restaurant and bar, work out in the fitness centre and pool or relax in the sauna. Each apartment features an en suite bathroom, cable TV, cooking facilities and a dishwasher, and some rooms feature a private balcony.
Time Out tip: If you're less keen on a staycation and keener on exploring some of Melbourne's best attractions, this stay will put you within walking distance of fun Melbourne attractions like the Sea Life Aquarium, Marvel Stadium and Crown Melbourne.