Melbourne's best cheap hotels for those on a budget

You don't have to spend a ton of money to enjoy a good night's sleep. Melbourne has plenty of gorgeous, luxury hotels, but there are also hidden gems in every corner of the city where you can rest your head for less than $150 a night. From under-the-radar heritage hotels in the centre of the city and effortlessly hip pads on the fringes of town, Melbourne's budget hotels prove that you don't have to drop 500 bucks a night to enjoy a night to remember.

For an even more affordable night in the city, share a room with friends and try to book at least a few weeks in advance. And don't be afraid to trade space for location – you're only sleeping, after all.

