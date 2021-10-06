Stick a towel in your bag, put your swimmers on and head south to this coastal suburb. Since the mid-nineteenth century St Kilda has been a desirable seaside resort, with grand hotels, theme park rides and amusements, theatres, restaurants and shops. Thankfully all those amenities are still in abundance, if in various incarnations, making St Kilda a fun place to stop for a visit.

Do

Whether you find the grinning gateway of Luna Park creepy or amusing, there’s no denying that this long-running establishment is an icon of St Kilda. You’ll find rollercoasters and other hair-raising rides here, while next door you’ll see the beautiful, original 1927 Palais Theatre, which hosts massive bands, comedians, speakers and more. If you’re in St Kilda on a Sunday you can wander around the huge Esplanade Market, Which offers a wide selection of arts and crafts.

Eat

A go-to destination for baked goods in St Kilda is Acland Street. The entire strip is lined with top bakeries, some of which have been there since the 1930s. Those with a sweet tooth should attempt a cake crawl through the lot, picking up a vanilla slice at Le Bon Continental Cake Shop, kugelhopf (European bundt cake) at Monarch and a fruit boat at Acland Cake Shop.

Drink

You can’t go wrong with a session at the Local Taphouse. Tucked just off the corner of Carlisle and Balaclava, this bar greets you warmly with heritage wood panelling, a European menu and a satisfying selection of beer. There are 20 taps offering more stouts, sours, saisons, ales and blondes than your little beer-soaked heart could desire.

Stay

Set up for a day or two in the Cosmopolitan Hotel, a stylish little stop-off round the corner from all the action.

If you do one thing…

Sit down for a slap-up seafood meal at St Kilda institution Claypots. This Barkly Street joint is dark and mysterious, but full of character and always popular.