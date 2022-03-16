Melbourne
Timeout

Courtyard by Marriott Melbourne Flagstaff Gardens

  1. The exterior of the Melbourne Courtyard by Flagstaff Gardens.
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. The lobby of the Melbourne Marriott Courtyard by Flagstaff Gardens. Grey tiles, greenery and seating.
    Photograph: Supplied
  3. The front lobby of a hotel with a large photograph of a garden behind it.
    Photograph: Supplied
  4. A faraway shot of the entire building facade of a hotel that says 'Courtyard' on it in large text.
    Photograph: Edmund Bourrilhon
  5. The bathroom at a hotel, featuring an open shower, toilet and sink setup.
    Photograph: Supplied
Melbourne's oldest public park is now flanked by a new hotel with a rooftop terrace

Located just adjacent to the leafy Flagstaff Gardens, this latest venture by Marriott marks the first of five hotels the brand hopes to open in 2022. The Courtyard brand was founded in 1983 as a suite of hotels designed for business travellers in mind, and this latest iteration in Melbourne is no different.

Unlike the also recently built Melbourne Marriott Hotel Docklands, which was built as an urban resort complete with a rooftop infinity pool, the Courtyard is designed to ensure optimal comfort for business people and casual travellers. The four-star build features flexible event spaces for meetings, rooftop entertaining areas, an all-day dining restaurant, a large fitness centre and a street-facing café and bar. 

The ground-floor lobby is reminiscent of a zen garden, with soothing grey tiling, marbled fixtures, touches of greenery and a window looking out into a stone-filled garden space. There are 150 guestrooms and a handful of suites decorated with timber flooring and furniture, detailed photos of wildlife and nature and brass details for a clean, minimalist look. 

You'll be within walking distance of Southern Cross Station, Queen Victoria Market, Marvel Stadium and Spencer Outlet Centre, and just a short tram ride away from the MCG, Convention Centre and Federation Square. 

To book a stay, head to the website

Looking for things to do during your stay? Check out our round-up of all the best things happening in Melbourne this week.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
50 Batman Street
West Melbourne
Melbourne
3003
Contact:
www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/melcy-courtyard-melbourne-flagstaff-gardens
03 9120 1000
Opening hours:
Daily
