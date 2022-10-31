Time Out says

The Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street opened its doors to guests in March 2021, having taken over the old Italian Romanesque bones of Melbourne's heritage-listed Equity Chambers. The boutique hotel is a gorgeous blend of old and new, with lofty ceilings, old barrister's offices laden with gold detailing and dark natural wood panelling that's reminiscent of the State Library. Stepping inside is like going back in time, and in celebration of the hotel's one-year anniversary, you're invited to experience the lavish Celebrations Stay Package.

The package includes a glamorous limousine transfer to the hotel that will make you feel like an A-list celebrity before checking into your stylish guest room. A bunch of celebratory balloons will be awaiting you, and you'll also find a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine by Mornington Peninsula's Quealy Winemakers, a box of chocolates by local bean-to-bar chocolatier Atypic Chocolate, coffee by Cacao Chocolate and bathroom amenities by Hunter Lab. Settle in, crack open that bottle and munch on those chocolates before sinking into your plush bed.

If that didn't sound lavish enough, you'll also receive a $50 celebration credit that you can use to upgrade your stay. There are several ways that you can use it, including amenity upgrades like a pampering kit by Hunter Lab, tickets to the NGV's current exhibition and minibar cocktails made by the hotel bar, the Douglas Club. In the morning, head downstairs to Luci for breakfast for two.

The package is available until October 31, and you can book online through the website.

