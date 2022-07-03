Time Out says

Pan Pacific Melbourne offers luxurious and stylish accommodation, with panoramic views of the city, Port Phillip bay or Yarra River. Guests enjoy the finest facilities including a fitness centre, and the intimate service of fine and casual dining options and the Pacific Club Lounge, complete with outdoor terrace.

Pan Pacific Melbourne has direct internal access to the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. Crown Casino is a 20-minute walk, and Melbourne Tullamarine Airport is a 20-minute drive away.

All air-conditioned modern rooms at the Pan Pacific Melbourne include floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning views. Each room has a work desk, a minibar and tea and coffee making facilities. Each room has a flat-screen TV with satellite channels.

Pan Pacific Melbourne offers concierge services and the 24-hour front desk can arrange dry cleaning, currency exchange and babysitting. It offers facilities for business meetings and events.