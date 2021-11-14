If you're keen on checking out the Coco Chanel exhibition, plan a hotel stay just as stylish as the fashion icon herself

The highly anticipated Coco Chanel exhibition is arriving at the NGV in December, and it’s only fitting that you plan your visit with a place to stay that is just as stylish as the fashion icon herself. That’s why the Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street, Melbourne’s newest Hilton flagship hotel, has announced its exclusive partnership with the NGV to offer its ‘I Am Fashion’ package this summer.

The package includes overnight accommodation for two, daily breakfast for two at Luci restaurant, a special welcome amenity curated by the NGV and two tickets to the Chanel exhibition. And if you make your booking for a Friday night, you’re in luck: the NGV just announced the return of its NGV Friday Nights series, and Friday night guests will have the option to upgrade their tickets to enjoy the exhibition after hours.

The package is available for bookings from December 4 until April 25 and prices start from $365 per night. Head to the Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street website to make a booking.

