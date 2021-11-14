Melbourne
This luxe hotel stay comes with tickets to the NGV's new Chanel exhibition

If you're keen on checking out the Coco Chanel exhibition, plan a hotel stay just as stylish as the fashion icon herself

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
The highly anticipated Coco Chanel exhibition is arriving at the NGV in December, and it’s only fitting that you plan your visit with a place to stay that is just as stylish as the fashion icon herself. That’s why the Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street, Melbourne’s newest Hilton flagship hotel, has announced its exclusive partnership with the NGV to offer its ‘I Am Fashion’ package this summer.

The package includes overnight accommodation for two, daily breakfast for two at Luci restaurant, a special welcome amenity curated by the NGV and two tickets to the Chanel exhibition. And if you make your booking for a Friday night, you’re in luck: the NGV just announced the return of its NGV Friday Nights series, and Friday night guests will have the option to upgrade their tickets to enjoy the exhibition after hours.

The package is available for bookings from December 4 until April 25 and prices start from $365 per night. Head to the Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street website to make a booking.

Keen on travelling to regional Victoria? Check out these amazing stays you can book through Riparide.

