8 amazing Victorian stays to book on Riparide
Accommodation provider Riparide has compiled a list of their favourite escapes that you can book
We've all spent a lot of time in our homes recently, so now that lockdown is ending it's time to treat yourself to a dreamy escape. Riparide has compiled a list of eight of its favourite properties in regional Victoria, from a hilltop glass house that provides 360-degree views of its surroundings to a cosy, tent-like eco-retreat tucked away in the bush. Observe local wildlife, take a bushwalk or simply enjoy a digital detox at one of these accommodations.
Sky High, Mount Franklin
There's no better way to get panoramic views of Victoria's gorgeous countryside than by staying in a house made of glass. Less than an hour out of Melbourne, you'll find such a house nestled among the verdant hills of Mount Franklin just outside of Daylesford. Start your morning with a hot cuppa at local Cliffy's Cafe, plan a trip to Sailor's Falls during the arvo and wind down with a glass of wine in the heated plunge pool as you watch the sunset over the ranges.
Bedrooms: 4
Price: $1,175 per night
Tathra Mudbrick Cottage, Flowerdale
This cosy, mud-brick cottage located on a 12-hectare property offers a rustic farm stay experience. The property is fenced all-around and dog-friendly, making it the perfect getaway for you and your four-legged friend. Roam the manicured gardens and greet the friendly horses, alpacas, sheep and chickens that call this farm home. Jump into the hot tub and let your thoughts and worries melt away as you take in the country views.
Bedrooms: 1
Price: $200 per night
The Simple Life Cabin, Yarra Valley
Sometimes the simpler things in life are better, and this rustic, off-grid log cabin in the forest will help you get back to life's simple pleasures. You won't find a TV or Wi-Fi here, but you will find a record player, cast iron bath and wood heater. Originally an artist's potter studio, this space is the perfect spot to work on your creative projects without distraction or to simply read a book and reconnect with nature.
Bedrooms: 1
Price: $205 per night
Daylesford Longhouse, Macedon Ranges
The Daylesford Longhouse is, quite literally, a long house comprised of living quarters, a garden kitchen and a working farm building. Owners Trace and Ronnen will be close by to offer warm hospitality and to tend to the garden and care for the cows, pigs, hens and goats. Roam the fields, go for a swim at nearby Lake Daylesford, treat yourself to a luxe lunch at Guildford Vineyard Cellar and forage for mushrooms among Daylesford's pine forests. There's a little something for everyone at this one-of-a-kind property.
Bedrooms: 2
Price: $750 per night
Shearers Shack, Macedon Ranges
Stay in this historic 1870s granite homestead in Kyneton surrounded by four hectares of gardens that include a large lake, an orchard, blooming rose bushes and native wildlife. Just a short drive from the house, you'll find Jubilee Lake, the Daylesford Sunday Market and a European café tucked away amongst the lavender farms.
Bedrooms: 2
Price per night: $160 per night
Log Box Red Hill, Mornington Peninsula
If you're looking for a stay that's close to heaps of adventures, the Log Box at Red Hill is perfect for you. Take in some of the best coastal scenery that Melbourne has to offer with a bushwalk along the tip of Cape Schanck, take a local hot yoga or surfing class, paddleboard along Point Leo Beach or take a horseback riding trip. Adventure is out there, and afterwards, you can come home to a cosy log cabin and wake up to watch the gorgeous sunrise through your bedside window.
Bedrooms: 1
Price per night: $325 per night
Cortes Kiln, Gapsted
This restored tobacco kiln is situated on a working walnut farm surrounded by bush and local wildlife. Two bikes, a canoe, a fishing rod and a kayak are all provided so you can make full use of the outdoors during your stay. Take a ride along the 70-hectare orchard or head down to the river for a refreshing swim. There is a fully equipped kitchen, but if you don't feel like cooking you're only a short drive from local cafés and pubs.
Bedrooms: 1
Price per night: $240 per night
Shack 14, Goldfields
Have an eco-retreat in this open, tent-like dwelling that sits on four hectares of peaceful bush. Open up the floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and walk out onto a deck that overlooks the bush and you'll likely be greeted by birdsong. There are heaps of local bushwalking trails and you can go for a refreshing swim in the rock pools at the Cascades.
Bedrooms: 2
Price: $240 per night
