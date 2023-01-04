Melbourne
Arctic Monkeys

  • Music, Rock and indie
  • Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne
Photograph: Frontier Touring
Time Out says

British rock royalty Arctic Monkeys are coming to Melbourne this summer

Here's some news that you do wanna know: British rockers Arctic Monkeys have announced a three-show tour Down Under in 2023, including a massive show at Melbourne's Sidney Myer Music Bowl. 

Last here in 2019 for a mammoth run of sold-out arena shows, the Sheffield band has released six critically acclaimed studio albums to date. Best known for their suave take on garage rock, their alternative tunes have been streamed over nine billion times to date, which rounds out to an impressive 6.5 million streams daily.

If you're keen to see the British rock royalty take the stage, stay tuned for when general public tickets go on sale on Thursday, June 17. The Melbourne show is all-ages, and those 18 years or under can attend with an adult. 

Need your live music fix now? Here are the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.frontiertouring.com/arcticmonkeys
Address:
Sidney Myer Music Bowl
King's Domain
Linlithgow Ave
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.theartscentre.com.au
03 9281 8450

Dates and times

