Billy Joel

  • Music, Rock and indie
  • Melbourne Cricket Ground - MCG, East Melbourne
Billy Joel sitting at a piano and singing.
Photograph: Frontier Touring | Billy Joel
Time Out says

Melburnians can see one of the greatest artists of our era perform at one of the largest stadiums in the world

Billy Joel's music has soundtracked the lives of millions, and the man truly needs no introduction. But for those who need a brief recap, he's the legendary American singer-songwriter behind hits like 'Piano Man', 'Always a Woman', 'We Didn't Start the Fire', 'Uptown Girl' and 'Vienna'. And luckily for Melburnians, Joel is heading Down Under for a single performance, and that performance is taking place on December 10 at the MCG

"It is incredibly rare to have stadium-level artists travel all the way to Australia to play one-off shows," says Frontier Touring CEO Dion Brant. "To announce Billy Joel for one night only at the MCG after the success of the Foo Fighters early this year is a great coup for Victoria."

General public tickets go on sale on Monday, July 4 at 10am AEST. It's Joel's first live performance in Melbourne in 14 years — and who knows when he'll be in Australia next — so have your laptop at the ready when tickets go on sale.

Need your live music fix now? Here are all the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
frnter.co/BillyJoel22Mel/
Address:
Melbourne Cricket Ground - MCG
Brunton Ave
Richmond
Melbourne
3002
Transport:
Nearby stations: Jolimont; Richmond

Dates and times

Buy
