Billy Joel's music has soundtracked the lives of millions, and the man truly needs no introduction. But for those who need a brief recap, he's the legendary American singer-songwriter behind hits like 'Piano Man', 'Always a Woman', 'We Didn't Start the Fire', 'Uptown Girl' and 'Vienna'. And luckily for Melburnians, Joel is heading Down Under for a single performance, and that performance is taking place on December 10 at the MCG.
"It is incredibly rare to have stadium-level artists travel all the way to Australia to play one-off shows," says Frontier Touring CEO Dion Brant. "To announce Billy Joel for one night only at the MCG after the success of the Foo Fighters early this year is a great coup for Victoria."
General public tickets go on sale on Monday, July 4 at 10am AEST. It's Joel's first live performance in Melbourne in 14 years — and who knows when he'll be in Australia next — so have your laptop at the ready when tickets go on sale.