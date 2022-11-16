Melbourne
Hanson

  • Music, Pop
  • The Forum, Melbourne
The three brothers comprising the band Hanson in a red, green and blue-tinted photo.
Photograph: Hanson | Frontier Touring
Time Out says

They may not be as cherubic as they were in the 1990s, but Hanson's still got plenty of talent

It's been a few decades, but deep down, you probably still have a bit of love for one of the cutest boybands of the '90s. And to reignite that teenage crush, Hanson is headed Down Under to celebrate 30 years of breaking hearts and making pop music, as well as the release of their latest album, Red Green Blue

The three brothers, who formed Hanson in Tulsa, Oklahoma back in 1992, are perhaps best known for their 1997 smash hit, 'MmmBop'. Since then, they've put out 11 studio albums, and this latest one is actually a combination of solo projects by each brother. 

The tour will kick off in Perth on November 6 before hitting Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and finally the Forum in Melbourne on November 16. Tickets are on sale now, so track down that 'MmmBop' cassette and brush up on the lyrics that are probably still permanently committed to memory. 

After more live music? Here are the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=HANSON22
Address:
The Forum
154 Flinders St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.forummelbourne.com.au
03 9299 9860
Price:
$84.90

Dates and times

