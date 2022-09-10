Melbourne
Hilltop Hoods

Australian hip-hop trio Hilltop Hoods.
Get your tickets to see the Australian hip-hop legends take the stage at Rod Laver Arena

With ten ARIA awards and more than 60 platinum accreditations to their name, the legacy of Hilltop Hoods is undeniable. The Australian hip-hop stalwarts behind classics like '1955' and 'Cosby Sweater' have sold out stadiums across 14 different countries, and their 'The Great Expanse World Tour' in 2019 was the largest tour of any Australian act that year. 

Now, the Adelaide trio is set to turn up the heat as they take over stages across Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide in support of their latest single, 'Show Business'. They'll be joined on stage by Australian hip-hop duo A.B. Original, which is comprised of Indigenous Australian rappers Briggs and Trials, as well as Kenyan-Australian song-writer Elsy Wameyo and the Brooklyn-based producer DJ Total Eclipse

Snap up tickets for their Melbourne show at Rod Laver Arena on September 10 through the website

Keen on more live music? Check out our round-up of the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
hilltophoods.com/
Address:
Rod Laver Arena
Batman Ave & Olympic Blvd
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.rodlaverarena.com.au
03 9286 1600
Price:
from $99.90

Dates and times

