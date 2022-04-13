Time Out says

The multi-ARIA award-winning singer is embarking on her The Boss Lady tour

"Welcome to my future," sings Jessica Mauboy in her latest single 'Glow', a track that signifies the beginning of the singer-songwriter's bolder, electronic era. Since releasing her debut album, Been Waiting, in 2008, the Darwin-born singer has made waves with her distinct R&B sound, but a genre evolution is clearly underway.

Witness Mauboy's metamorphosis as she embarks on her The Boss Lady tour throughout the country. Melburnians can catch her at Hamer Hall on Wednesday, April 13, with support from Caiti Baker, whose rich voice toes the line between soul and country.

Tickets are available now through the Arts Centre website.

