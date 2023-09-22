Time Out says

One, two, three, take our hand and come with us to the anniversary tour of Jet's debut album

To the girl with big black boots, long brown hair and a get-back stare, it’s time to come and get your kicks as Jet has announced an exclusive run of dates to mark the 20th anniversary of their debut album Get Born.

One of the most celebrated rock bands to come out of Australia, Jet’s tour will kick off at Melbourne’s Forum Theatre on September 22 before going to Adelaide, Brisbane and Sydney. For those who missed out on tickets to the sold-out show on September 22, fret not, they've just added an exclusive warm-up show at the Night Cat on Wednesday, September 20.

Formed in Melbourne in the late '90s, Jet is made up of Nic Cester (vocals/guitar), Chris Cester (vocals/drums), Cam Muncey (vocals/guitar) and Mark Wilson (bass). Their September performance will be the band's first show in half a decade, and you can expect them to play Get Born in full, re-visiting the slate of timeless tracks like ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl?’, ‘Look What You’ve Done’, ‘Rollover DJ’, and ‘Get Me Outta Here’.

The album won the band six ARIA Awards and was certified nine times platinum in Australia, making it one of the top five highest-selling Australian rock albums ever. Jet not only found fame on home turf but would also go on to top mainstream rock charts worldwide and tour with the Rolling Stones, Oasis, Bruce Springsteen and Kings of Leon.

“Get Born was a rare and unique moment of total planetary alignment where we somehow managed to capture lightning in a bottle,” said frontman Nic Cester, reflecting on the album’s legacy.

Tickets to see this lightning-bolt of a band will be released on June 16 at 11am. For complete tour and ticket information, visit the Live Nation website here.

