Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right My Chemical Romance

My Chemical Romance

Music, Punk and metal Rod Laver Arena , Melbourne Thursday March 16 2023 - Friday March 17 2023
Gerard Way, the lead singer of My Chemical Romance, singing into a microphone.
Photograph: NRK P3/Flickr CC
Buy tickets

Time Out says

Head to Rod Laver Arena to relive the angsty gothic years of your teens

Prepare to don some smudged eyeliner and all-black attire for My Chemical Romance's return to Australia, for the first time in more than a decade.

This tour was originally scheduled for 2022 but was postponed due to ongoing restrictions. Now that it has been rescheduled, an additional show has been added to each city to accommodate demand. MCR will be playing across the Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne and the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. 

The emo boyband rose to fame in the mid-aughts with hits like 'The Black Parade', 'I'm Not Okay' and 'Teenagers' and served as the soundtrack to the lives of teens across the globe. Now, with many of MCR's original fans all grown up and having left those angsty years behind, these gigs can serve as a nostalgia trip. 

Tickets for all shows go on sale from noon on Wednesday, December 15 through the Live Nation website

Details
Event website: https://www.livenation.com.au/artist-my-chemical-romance-684
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Rod Laver Arena
Address: Batman Ave & Olympic Blvd
Melbourne
3000

Dates And Times
You may also like