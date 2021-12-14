Head to Rod Laver Arena to relive the angsty gothic years of your teens

Prepare to don some smudged eyeliner and all-black attire for My Chemical Romance's return to Australia, for the first time in more than a decade.

This tour was originally scheduled for 2022 but was postponed due to ongoing restrictions. Now that it has been rescheduled, an additional show has been added to each city to accommodate demand. MCR will be playing across the Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne and the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

The emo boyband rose to fame in the mid-aughts with hits like 'The Black Parade', 'I'm Not Okay' and 'Teenagers' and served as the soundtrack to the lives of teens across the globe. Now, with many of MCR's original fans all grown up and having left those angsty years behind, these gigs can serve as a nostalgia trip.

Tickets for all shows go on sale from noon on Wednesday, December 15 through the Live Nation website.