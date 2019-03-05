A CBD salon is offering free blow waves for International Women’s Day

Like getting a massage or manicure, there is something wonderfully indulgent about shelling out that little extra for a blow wave. Well, this Friday you won’t even have to shell out anything for the little luxury, with CBD salon the Blow offering blow waves for free all day.

The Blow is accepting bookings for free blow waves all day on Friday, March 8 to mark International Women’s Day. The salon is even opening up an hour early to allow as many to take part in the offer as possible, with bookings available from 6am to 9pm.

Photograph: Supplied / The Blow

While your fresh locks come completely free, the Blow is strongly encouraging guests to donate to Share the Dignity in lieu of payment. The charity provides sanitary items like pads, tampons and menstrual cups to women experiencing poverty and homelessness so you can pay it forward. The signature blow wave usually costs $55 so consider donating to the charity if you’re able to.

What’s more is that self-care service Moxie (you know, the guys who include those pretty and practical metal tins in their tampon boxes) are joining forces with the Blow. Every blow dry customer will receive a self-care pack from Moxie with the brand also donating a pack of pads or tampons to Share the Dignity for every customer.



Want to get on board? Reservations for the pro bono blow waves can be made via the Blow website or by calling 03 9663 1293.