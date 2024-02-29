There are good hotels and then there are great hotels. For those of us who can afford to splash out on a stylish stay every now and then, it's the latter we're looking for – somewhere with ultra-soft pillows to cradle our noggins after a long day of sightseeing, with plenty of creature comforts and aesthetic touches to whisk us right away into holiday mode. Well, according to news just in, there's no need to travel too far for such an experience. Among the world's glitziest five-star retreats and resorts, a tiny 20-room boutique hotel in Bright was crowned one of the best for 2024.

National Geographic's team of travel writers and explorers revealed their top hotel picks around the globe, with Victoria's very own Hara House making the cut. Set amidst the picturesque mountains of the High Country region, Hara House is designed to evoke the nostalgia of tropical 80s motels, with a bright blue curved pool, luxe day spa, tennis court and sweeping nature views. Guests can indulge in a meal at the hotel's onsite Pepperberry restaurant, which features dishes starring homegrown native Aussie ingredients like wattleseed and blood lime. The surrounding area is a popular destination for hiking, skiing, and other alpine adventures.

Photograph: Supplied / Hara House

“It’s a destination that invites you to slow down, breathe deeply, and connect with the natural rhythms of life,” says Hara House owner Shannon Crawley. You can even borrow a bike to pedal to Bright 10 minutes away, or if you're feeling a bit more ambitious, the 62-miles-long Murray to Mountains Rail Trail.

Southern Ocean Lodge in Kangaroo Island was the only other Aussie accomodation to make the list, with other top picks including an eco-friendly sprawl of stone-built lodgings in Chile, a Honduras resort perched on the world's second largest barrier reef, and an artsy Berlin hotel that's lived past lives as a courthouse and women's prison. You can check out the full story here.

As for us, BRB: we're on our way to Bright.

RECOMMENDED: