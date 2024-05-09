Victoria's Surf Coast will gain a new 20km off-road bike link between Geelong and Torquay

The majestic Great Ocean Road has so much to offer locals and visitors alike, dotted with quaint seaside towns, stunning beaches and jaw-dropping views. Soon it'll gain yet another attraction at its eastern end, with a new, off-road bike link between two of the most popular towns in the region. If you're an avid cyclist, this will be music to your ears.

Stretching across the Bellarine Peninsula between the regional seaside metropolis of Geelong and the surfer's paradise of Torquay, the future bike link will be a direct route inland to connect the two towns. The area is a popular spot for cycling enthusiasts, so the new trail aims to improve safety for riders, who previously would travel along the busy Surf Coast Highway, competing with traffic.

Photograph: Supplied

The off-road bike path will track alongside Horseshoe Bend Road, which runs parallel to the main road linking the two coastal spots, spanning 20 kilometres in distance to link the north of Torquay to Marshall Station in southern Geelong. It would also connect to other bike routes along the way, like those in Armstrong Creek and along Barwon Heads Road.

The Surf Coast Shire Council has received a $30,000 grant from the Transport Accident Commission to begin the project to construct the new path, as part of a program designed to improve road safety for cyclists and pedestrians. There's no determined date for when the bike path will open, as the project is in early stages. But if you're a keen cyclist, watch this space for updates.

