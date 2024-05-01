Melbourne
A intricate design of red lights in a large room.
Photograph: Supplied

Melbourne is getting an underground light-filled labyrinth attraction at Marvel Stadium this winter

The immersive experience is coming to our city as part of Firelight Festival

Liv Condous
Written by
Liv Condous
Winter is coming, and while the cold weather isn't a plus, the good news is that with the change of the seasons comes a bevy of glowing and illuminated experiences popping up across our city. Excitingly, a brand-new immersive experience will be among them, with an underground labyrinth attraction illuminated by more than 144,000 lights, coming very soon. 

A large dark space filled with points of bright white light.
Photograph: Supplied

Firelight Labyrinth will be the main attraction of this year's Firelight Festival, transforming the subterranean space underneath Marvel Stadium into a maze of light and sound. The new attraction, designed by international creative lighting specialists Mandylights, will make its world debut right here in Melbourne. 

A large dark space filled with bright golden lights.
Photograph: Supplied

Entering the immersive experience, visitors will weave their way through the multimedia labyrinth, featuring cutting-edge technology that's never been used in Australia. It will portray a modern version of the mythology of Theseus and the Minotaur, following Theseus' descent into the labyrinth and his ensuing battle with the Minotaur. 

A large dark space filled with points of bright white lights.
Photograph: Supplied

The experience will open on June 28 and run until July 14, with ticketed sessions running from 10am to 10pm each day. This unique experience is sure to be popular, so to snap up a spot to experience it for yourself get your hands on a ticket stat, available through Ticketmaster. Tickets to select sessions are currently available through My Ticketmaster and Marvel Stadium presales, with tickets on sale to the general public from 10am on May 2. For more information about the labyrinth experience, head to the Firelight website

