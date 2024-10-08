Calling all avid walkers, cyclists and paddlers, a brand new adventure trail is coming to the Murray River. The nature-based trail will stretch from Lake Hume in the east to Mildura in the west, unveiling the Murray River's natural beauty, abundant wildlife and rich Indigenous heritage.

The Murray River is the jewel of the Echuca region. Crisscrossing the border of New South Wales and Victoria, the river has sustained the land, communities and Traditional Owners along its shores for more than 40,000 years.

Now, you can experience this wondrous river in a whole new adrenaline-filled way. Led by Parks Victoria, once complete (it is currently in stage one), the multi-sport adventure trail will be a series of walking, cycling and paddling routes with upgraded facilities across locations from Barmah National Park to Koondrook. It will also boast rollover river views, bookable campsites and picnic facilities.

The trail will pass through Echuca, Murray River Reserve, Gunbower National Park and Lower Goulburn National Park, and new signage will guide visitors through while highlighting the Murray River's Indigenous history and environmental significance.

While planning for future trail connections is an ongoing conversation, other features proposed include a five stepped-style water launch to accommodate water level changes and a Barmah Lakes floating pontoon with an accessible canoe and kayak launch.

In terms of when it will be ready, Parks Victoria has said that given the lengthy nature of the entire Murray River Adventure Trail, this project will be delivered in stages, with the first one expected to be completed in 2025.

To keep updated and for more information about the trail, visit Parks Victoria.

