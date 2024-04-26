A huge new waterfront park is being built in Melbourne's Docklands

Docklands is far from Melbourne's favourite suburb, but soon a new park will bring some life to the area

Ahhh, Docklands. It's become the Melbourne suburb that locals love to hate. While there have been grandiose ideas of how the seaside spot could live up to its potential, it's basically become a concrete desert. But there are plans locked in to bring some life to the unpopular suburb, with a huge new green space right next to the river sprucing up the area.

Seafarers Rest Park will be 3,500 sqm of spacious green lawns, a riverside promenade, children’s play area and multi-use open spaces for events and activities, all for residents and visitors to enjoy. It'll be built on the northern bank of the Yarra River, between the Mission to Seafarers heritage building and Seafarers Bridge, which is opposite the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. The new park is part of a $600 million Seafarers Precinct development by the City of Melbourne and property developer Riverlee, which also includes a brand new luxury hotel and residential apartments.

This new greenery will also form part of the City of Melbourne's Greenline project, which is a grand plan to spruce up the CBD part of the Yarra's banks, with the makeover consisting of 4km of interconnected promenades, parks, open spaces, native plants, cultural activations and environmental renewal between the section of the river's banks between Birrarung Marr and the Bolte Bridge.

For more information about the new Seafarers Rest Park, head to the City of Melbourne website.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: