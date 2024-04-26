Relax! Melbourne is the third most chilled-out city in the world

A new study has revealed the most laid-back locations across the globe, and it proves Melbourne sure knows how to take it easy

Us Aussies are known for being pretty chilled-out folk. Whether it’s our proximity to cracking beaches, plenty of excellent spots for a long lunch or a wealth of regional getaways at our doorstep, we’re not short on opportunities to kick back and relax.

But even we admit we’re pretty surprised to hear that Melbourne has been named the third most chilled-out city in the whole world. With a reputation as a big, bustling metropolis filled with trams dinging and crowds of people filling the streets, it’s easy to forget there are pockets of peace (hello, Royal Botanic Gardens!) where you can unwind.

The news comes courtesy of a recent survey by insurance company PayingTooMuch, which analysed and ranked the most laid-back cities in the world based on a variety of metrics. These key factors included noise and pollution, the number of walking trails, happiness scores and the quality of green spaces.

According to the data, Melbourne has the highest quality of parks among all Australian cities, and ranked sixth in the world for outdoor spaces. Our fair city also boasts a very low population density of just 194 people per square mile and higher-than-average happiness scores – all of which helped nab that bronze medal.

But what global hubs of serenity dared to beat us? It was none other than Sydney that took the crown, scoring extremely well with a high number of walking trails and parks. Coming in second place was Vienna in Austria, which had the lowest noise and light pollution score among all the contenders.

Rounding out the top five was Honolulu in the US (duh, nothing screams R’n’R like sun, surf and endless Pina Coladas on the sand) and Amsterdam in the Netherlands (c’mon, you know why). Beating out those two is a pretty impressive feat if you ask us – and we should definitely feel proud.

So if you need us, we’ll be taking a nap in Carlton Gardens, maybe followed by a massage at Sense of Self – you know, chilled-out things.

The top ten most chilled-out cities in the world:

Sydney, Australia Vienna, Austria Melbourne, Australia Honolulu, USA Amsterdam, The Netherlands Kyoto, Japan San Diego, USA Berlin, Germany Dublin, Ireland Prague, Czech Republic

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: