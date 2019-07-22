A new yoga and hiking tour just launched in the Victorian Alps

Park Trek Walking Holidays is bringing two things that Melburnians love together: hiking and relaxation. For four days, you can join a fully guided hiking and yoga tour in the Victorian Alps, covering approximately 58 kilometres of the spectacular High Country region.

The trip will include plenty of scenic walks through the mountains, including a hike of one of Victoria's highest peaks. As well as the walks, there will be yoga and meditation exercises happening throughout the day. Worried about not having enough experience? Never fear. All walks and yoga exercises are led by skilled guides and instructors.

Keen campers can book here but keep in mind that there are only ten spots available. Currently, there's a tour running from November 16 to 19. It'll set you back $1700 per person for a twin-share, with an additional $300 for your own room. You'll be covered for three nights accommodation in Falls Creek Village, all national park entry fees, food, drinks and group transfers that depart and return to Melbourne.

