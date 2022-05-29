If the cold starts to get you down, there’s nothing like hot red wine infused with citrus and spices to bring you back to life. ReWine's delicious mulled wine is available to pick up, meaning you can nab the syrup the bar uses and make up to four litres for yourself at home. Don't forget to stock up on your favourite garnishes like citrus and cinnamon sticks.
As much as Melburnians love to complain about the cold, winter is really when our city comes into its own. As a city that takes pride in its top-notch food and drink culture complete with cosy underground lairs and pubs with fireplaces, Melbourne is never more inviting than during winter.
To help you make the most of it, we've rounded up the things we most look forward to doing in Melbourne each winter. Rug up and prepare to hit the town.
Is it bucketing down? Here are our favourite rainy day activities in Melbourne.