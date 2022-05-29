With its cosy eateries and bars, Melbourne is arguably a city made for the colder months – so prepare to embrace the chill

As much as Melburnians love to complain about the cold, winter is really when our city comes into its own. As a city that takes pride in its top-notch food and drink culture complete with cosy underground lairs and pubs with fireplaces, Melbourne is never more inviting than during winter.

To help you make the most of it, we've rounded up the things we most look forward to doing in Melbourne each winter. Rug up and prepare to hit the town.

Is it bucketing down? Here are our favourite rainy day activities in Melbourne.